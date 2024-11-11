Posted in: Bandai Namco, eSports, Games, Video Games | Tagged: dragon ball, Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Dramatic Showdown Announced

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero will be holding its first esports competition this Fall going into winter with the Dramatic Showdown

Article Summary Bandai Namco unveils Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Dramatic Showdown esports event.

Online tournaments in Nov-Dec 2024 lead to the LA Battle Hour physical event in Jan 2025.

Top players from nine regions will compete for a spot in the Grand Finals showdown.

Grand Finals feature top 16 players in a thrilling face-off at Los Angeles Battle Hour.

Bandai Namco has revealed the first major esports event for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero as players can compete in The Dramatic Showdown. This is simply an esports tournament for the fighting title, totally organized by the company, designed to prime players to hone and showcase their skills via online competitions. Players will be able to compete to make it to a physical qualifier event planned for the Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour, set to take place at a location yet to be announced from January 18-19, 2025, in Los Angeles. We're actually surprised this is the first event the company is holding and that they didn't already form a league with some dates, given how popular the game was before it even got released. We have a few more details for you below, as you can read the full rules and rundown from the team on their website, as they are currently tracking registrations for players in multiple countries on Start.gg.

The Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Dramatic Showdown will begin as a series of online national tournaments that will take place throughout November and December 2024, leading up to a 2-day physical event at Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour 2025 in Los Angeles. Players from the following nine regions are eligible to enter: United States, Mexico, Japan, France, Italy, Germany, United Kingdom, and Spain. They will be vying for the top spot in each region to determine the top nine players who will compete in the Grand Finals. Additionally, an on-site qualifier at Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour on January 18, 2025, will determine another top seven players from among those attending the event. The Grand Finals will take place as a final showdown between these top 16 players in a physical tournament at Battle Hour on January 19.

