Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Reveals First DLC Pack

Bandai Namco has released the first DLC pack for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, as "Hero Of Justice" is available for purchase now

New DLC adds fighters like Gohan (Super Hero) and Cell Max from Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.

Free update introduces the Legendary Warrior Face-off mode and numerous gameplay enhancements.

Improved game mechanics and balance adjustments bring fresh dynamics to battles and skills.

Bandai Namco and Spike Chunsoft have released a new update, as well as a new DLC pack for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, both available right now. First off, the new DLC adds a bunch of new characters, character options, and other additions from the latest feature film, expanding the roster to nearly 200 characters. You can buy the Hero of Justice DLC as a standalone item or as part of the Season Pass. Meanwhile, a free update was added to the game this week, giving it several improvements. You can read the finer notes from the developers about it below.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero – Hero Of Justice

The DLC 1 – "Hero of Justice" Pack adds eleven new fighters to the roster of 182 fighters and features iconic characters from the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero original feature film. The roster additions include Gohan (Super Hero), Ultimate Gohan (Super Hero), Gohan Beast, Piccolo (Super Hero), Orange Piccolo, Gamma 1, Gamma 2, Cell Max, and more. Players who purchased the DLC 1 – "Hero of Justice" Pack will also receive one new costume as well as three new custom battle stages.

January 2025 Update

Game Mode Adjustments

Legendary Warrior Face-off (New): This mode, where you can face-off against an extremely powerful character, has been added for a limited time. (You cannot select this mode outside of the period.)

Functionality Adjustments

Episode Battle: It is now possible to change the difficulty even when using a Dragon Orb.

It is now possible to change the difficulty even when using a Dragon Orb. Custom Battle: More situations, effects, and text that you can set have been added.

More situations, effects, and text that you can set have been added. Player Match: Quick Match has been changed so that you do not enter a room and instead get immediately matched with an opponent. We have also added "Quick Room Search" for Quick Match.

Ranked Match: A wait time has been added before matching begins as a penalty based on the number of times you have disconnected.

A wait time has been added before matching begins as a penalty based on the number of times you have disconnected. Battle Setup: You can now see the controls explanation when selecting a character.

You can now see the controls explanation when selecting a character. Training: The option "Guarding After Attacks" has been added when playing against a CPU.

Battle System Adjustments

Charge Attacks (Smash Attack or Rush Chain): You will no longer recoil while charging when receiving a Rush Attack or Rush Ki Blast from an opponent in Sparking! Mode.

You will no longer recoil while charging when receiving a Rush Attack or Rush Ki Blast from an opponent in Sparking! Mode. Rush Attack: It is now harder to mistakenly input a Smash Attack during Rush Attacks.

It is now harder to mistakenly input a Smash Attack during Rush Attacks. Grand Slash: Hitting an opponent that is falling from a Grand Slash with another Grand Slash will now cause them to be blown away spinning.

Hitting an opponent that is falling from a Grand Slash with another Grand Slash will now cause them to be blown away spinning. Rush Ki Blast: You will no longer be able to perform a High-Speed Evasion when being hit.

You will no longer be able to perform a High-Speed Evasion when being hit. Smash Ki Blast: You will now be easier to hit when firing while moving.

You will now be easier to hit when firing while moving. Perception/Super Perception: A certain amount of Ki will now be consumed upon activation. After finishing the move, the time until the next action is able to be performed has been increased.

Super Counter: Time between being able to perform an input has been increased after unsuccessfully performing the move.

Time between being able to perform an input has been increased after unsuccessfully performing the move. Speed Impact: The timing for being able to input again after the move finishes has been made later.

The timing for being able to input again after the move finishes has been made later. Chase Change: Damage from Giant Characters has been reduced when Chase Changing into them.

Damage from Giant Characters has been reduced when Chase Changing into them. Impact Recovery: When blown back from Lift Strike, holding the button down will activate Impact Recovery once you hit the ground. Also, when blown back and spinning, holding the button down will activate Impact Recovery once you hit the ground.



Skill Adjustments

Overall Automatic Avoidance Skills (e.g., Wild Sense): The opponent will no longer be able to use these skills when performing a combo and continuing the combo with a Rush-In.

The opponent will no longer be able to use these skills when performing a combo and continuing the combo with a Rush-In. Wild Sense: Attack damage has been reduced.

Attack damage has been reduced. Kaioken: Skill Count consumed has been reduced (only for Goku (Z – Early)).

Skill Count consumed has been reduced (only for Goku (Z – Early)). Ta-dah!: Skill Count consumed has been reduced.

Skill Count consumed has been reduced. All I Need is Five Seconds!: Ki will be fully recovered.

Other

User-friendliness and performance stability have been improved.

