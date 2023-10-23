Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super 2023 Anniversary Box: 10x Kamehameha

Dragon Ball Super Card Game Premium Anniversary Box 2023 begins with Goku's first Kamehameha & stretches to his first 10x Kamehameha.

Every year, Bandai celebrates the Dragon Ball Super Card Game with a special anniversary set. The Dragon Ball Super Card Game Premium Anniversary Box 2023 is the only way to get this product. It includes a Premium Z-Xard set including 20 cards, a Premium Battle Card set including 72 cards, an SCR set including two SCRs that could either be holo or foil stamped reprints or "a low-inclusion rate of new SCRs with different illustrations," a Reprint Set including ten cards, card sleeves with one of four possible options, and a gold stamped storage box. Previous versions of this product have included multiple different choices in box art, while this one just has one featuring Dragon Ball GT's Son Goku delivering his ultimate Spirit Bomb. Today, let's take a look at another pair of cards from the Dragon Ball Super Card Game Premium Anniversary Box 2023.

These two horizontal cards show off the most iconic attack in all of Dragon Ball: the Kamehameha. Initially taught to Goku by Master Roshi, this attack became the lead character's trademark move. On the cards above, the image to the right shows a young Goku delivering a small blast that takes out a car… directly after Master Rosi said it would take forever to learn. The 10x Kamehameha initially debuts in GT, where Goku uses it in his Super Saiyan 4 form against Baby. This attack is essentially Goku combining Kamehamehas conjured on each hand into a single beam, which also creates a delayed effect. When Goku delivers this attack against Baby, who possesses Vegeta, he thinks of it as a nuke that will also destroy Vegeta's body: a sacrifice that saddens him. Baby ended up surviving, though.

