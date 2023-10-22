Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super 2023 Anniversary Box: SS4 Goku & Vegeta

Dragon Ball Super Card Game's newly released 2023 Anniversary Box features multiple cards of Super Saiyan 4 Goku & Vegeta.

Every year, Bandai celebrates the Dragon Ball Super Card Game with a special anniversary set. The Dragon Ball Super Card Game Premium Anniversary Box 2023 is the only way to get this product. It includes a Premium Z-Xard set including 20 cards, a Premium Battle Card set including 72 cards, an SCR set including two SCRs that could either be holo or foil stamped reprints or "a low-inclusion rate of new SCRs with different illustrations," a Reprint Set including ten cards, card sleeves with one of four possible options, and a gold stamped storage box. Previous versions of this product have included multiple different choices in box art, while this one just has one featuring Dragon Ball GT's Son Goku delivering his ultimate Spirit Bomb. Today, let's take a look at some more GT-inspired cards from Dragon Ball Super Card Game Premium Anniversary Box 2023.

We're getting a ton of GT here, and of course, the trademark form of Dragon Ball GT is Super Saiyan 4. This form is often considered to be one of the best things that this spinoff, non-canonical anime, brought to the franchise. In fact, this form is used by the Xenoverse characters in promotional manga and anime sagas for Super Dragon Ball Heroes. This form has not yet been brought into any of the canonical material, but who knows? We did, after all, finally get Gogeta and Broly introduced in the Super-era movies. Only time will tell if this form, which in GT only Goku, Vegeta, and Gogeta can use, will ever be brought into the Super anime.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more about this collectible hobby, including card reveals and product drops, right here daily.

