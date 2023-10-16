Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super 2023 Anniversary Box: SSB Vegeta Alt Art

Dragon Ball Super Card Game has released its 2023 Anniversary Box set which features a Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta Alternate Art.

Every year, Bandai celebrates the Dragon Ball Super Card Game with a special anniversary set. The Dragon Ball Super Card Game Premium Anniversary Box 2023 is the only way to get this product. It includes a Premium Z-Xard set including 20 cards, a Premium Battle Card set including 72 cards, an SCR set including two SCRs that could either be holo or foil stamped reprints or "a low-inclusion rate of new SCRs with different illustrations," a Reprint Set including ten cards, card sleeves with one of four possible options, and a gold stamped storage box. Previous versions of this product have included multiple different choices in box art, while this one just has one featuring Dragon Ball GT's Son Goku delivering his ultimate Spirit Bomb. Today, let's take a look at an alternate art card from Dragon Ball Super Card Game Premium Anniversary Box 2023.

SSB Vegeta, Unbridled Power gets an Alternate Art in the Dragon Ball Super Card Game Premium Anniversary Box 2023. This card originally came out as both a Secret Rare and God Rare in Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods, which was one of the most hyped sets of the entire hobby. Now, those who didn't get a chance to pull the iconic Secret Rare or God Rare (the latter being pretty much everyone and anyone, as this card is rare beyond rare) will have an easier time finding this version of the card. Currently, the Alternate Art is going for just $33.85 in comparison to the standard Secret Rare, which goes for $122.82, and the God Rare, which goes for $1,347.50.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more about this collectible hobby, including card reveals and product drops, right here daily.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!