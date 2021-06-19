Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Destroyer Kings Checklist

Since I've begun collecting Dragon Ball Super Card Game cards, I haven't been able to find a simple checklist for each set… so I figured Bleeding Cool would be the exact right place to host one now that we're covering this exciting hobby. Here is the complete checklist for Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Destroyer Kings.

Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Destroyer Kings is the sixth main expansion, is designated the code BT6, and includes cards numbered up to BT6-126. Keep in mind that SPRs (Special Rares) will have the same numbering as Super Rare cards in Dragon Ball Super Card Game but feature different, rarer artwork.

Son Goku and Vegeta // SSB Gogeta, Fusion Perfected Uncommon BT6-001

Frieza // Golden Frieza, the Majestic Emperor Uncommon BT6-002

Harmonic Energy SSB Son Goku Uncommon BT6-003

Preemptive Strike SSG Son Goku Common BT6-004

Son Goku, Prepping for Fusion Common BT6-005

Support Attack Son Goten Common BT6-006

Harmonic Energy SSB Vegeta Uncommon BT6-007

Preemptive Strike SSG Vegeta Common BT6-008

Vegeta, Prepping for Fusion Common BT6-009

Support Attack Trunks Common BT6-010

Bulma, from the Sidelines Common BT6-011

Veku, Contents Under Pressure Rare BT6-012

Veku, the Fragile Common BT6-013

SSB Gogeta, Fusion Onslaught Super Rare BT6-014

SSB Gogeta, Fusion Onslaught (SPR) Special Rare BT6-014

Gogeta, Unparalleled Fusion Warrior Rare BT6-015

Piccolo Common BT6-016

Golden Frieza, Indomitable Emperor Super Rare BT6-017

Golden Frieza, Indomitable Emperor (SPR) Special Rare BT6-017

Frieza, the Finisher Rare BT6-018

Berryblue, the Negotiator Common BT6-019

Quickshift Berryblue Uncommon BT6-020

Loyal Kikono Common BT6-021

Kikono, the Fledgeling Uncommon BT6-022

Live to Fight Another Day Uncommon BT6-023

New Model Scouter Common BT6-024

Transcendent Strike Common BT6-025

Is That All You've Got? Common BT6-026

Dende // Son Goku, Energy Restored Uncommon BT6-027

Majin Buu // Majin Buu, Ability Absorber Uncommon BT6-028

SS3 Son Goku, Pushing Forward Uncommon BT6-029

Son Goku, Spirit Forger Common BT6-030

Saiyan Duo Son Goku Common BT6-031

Son Gohan, Ability Attained Common BT6-032

Vegeta, Penitent Martyr Uncommon BT6-033

Saiyan Duo Vegeta Common BT6-034

Vegito, at Full Throttle Rare BT6-035

Vegito, Powers Combined Common BT6-036

Vegito, World's Strongest Candy Rare BT6-037

Gokule, the Ultimate Option Common BT6-038

Buu Buu Volleyball SS3 Gotenks Common BT6-039

Hercule, Smile and Nod Common BT6-040

Ultimate Absorption Majin Buu Super Rare BT6-041

Ultimate Absorption Majin Buu (SPR) Special Rare BT6-041

Prodigious Absorption Majin Buu Super Rare BT6-042

Prodigious Absorption Majin Buu (SPR) Special Rare BT6-042

Majin Buu, the Intensifying Evil Rare BT6-043

Unadulterated Evil Majin Buu Common BT6-044

Quickshift Majin Buu Uncommon BT6-045

Majin Buu, Prelude to Villainy Common BT6-046

Babidi, Overseer of Destruction Rare BT6-047

Dabura Common BT6-048 Fount of Spirit Common BT6-049

Bring Back Buu Uncommon BT6-050

Dawn of Evil Common BT6-051

Spirit Sword Common BT6-052

Paragus // Paragus, Father of the Demon Uncommon BT6-053

Cheelai and Lemo // Cheelai and Lemo, the Kindhearted Uncommon BT6-054

SS Son Goku, Exploding with Energy Common BT6-055

SS Vegeta, Exploding with Energy Common BT6-056

Godstrike Beerus Common BT6-057

Godgrace Whis Common BT6-058

Energy Barrage Frieza Rare BT6-059

Broly, Limits Transcended Super Rare BT6-060

Broly, Limits Transcended (SPR) Special Rare BT6-060

Broly, Power Unleashed Rare BT6-061

Broly, Berserker Origins Uncommon BT6-062

Broly, Unrealized Ambition Common BT6-063

Paragus, Rampage Trigger Super Rare BT6-064

Paragus, Rampage Trigger (SPR) Special Rare BT6-064

Paragus, Deadly Premonition Uncommon BT6-065

Quickshift Angila Uncommon BT6-066

Wings, the Morale Booster Uncommon BT6-067

Zeiun, the Loyal Common BT6-068

Ties that Bind Ba Common BT6-069

Goliamite, the New Breed Common BT6-070

Speedy Entrance Cheelai Rare BT6-071

Speedy Partner Lemo Rare BT6-072

Beets Common BT6-073

Broly, the Supreme Berserker Super Rare BT6-074

Broly, the Supreme Berserker (SPR) Special Rare BT6-074

A Kind Wish Common BT6-075

Broly Control Mechanism Uncommon BT6-076

Tragic Awakening Common BT6-077

Wrathful Charge Common BT6-078

Son Gohan // Untapped Power SS2 Son Gohan Uncommon BT6-079

Boujack // Boujack, the Pirate Captain Uncommon BT6-080

Son Goku, Guardian Angel Rare BT6-081

Finishing Blow Son Gohan Super Rare BT6-082

Finishing Blow Son Gohan (SPR) Special Rare BT6-082

Display of Power Son Gohan Rare BT6-083

Son Gohan, Ready for a Match Common BT6-084

Impenetrable Defense Trunks Uncommon BT6-085

Dependable Saiyan Trunks Common BT6-086

Hercule, the Champion Common BT6-087

Piccolo, the Resolute Common BT6-088

Fearless Assault Krillin Common BT6-089

Tien Shinhan Common BT6-090

Yamcha, Ready to Brawl Common BT6-091

X. S. Cash, the Gazillionaire Common BT6-092

Boujack, the Plunderer Super Rare BT6-093

Boujack, the Plunderer (SPR) Special Rare BT6-093

Space Pirate Boujack Rare BT6-094

Quickshift Gokua Uncommon BT6-095

Space Pirate Gokua Uncommon BT6-096

Space Pirate Zangya Rare BT6-097

Merciless Strike Zangya Common BT6-098

Space Pirate Bido Common BT6-099

Space Pirate Bujin Common BT6-100

Arrival of the Space Pirates Uncommon BT6-101

Merciless Farewell Common BT6-102

Full-Power Kamehameha Common BT6-103

Fatherly Love Saves the Day Common BT6-104

Son Goku // Bonds of Friendship Son Goku Uncommon BT6-105

Super Dragon Balls // Super Shenron, the Almighty Uncommon BT6-106

Son Goku, the Adventure Begins Super Rare BT6-107

Son Goku, the Adventure Begins (SPR) Special Rare BT6-107

Quickshift Krillin Uncommon BT6-108

Training Buddy Krillin Rare BT6-109

Master Roshi, Strict Instructor Common BT6-110

Tien Shinhan, Returning Fire Common BT6-111

Mercenary Tao, Ruthless Trainer Common BT6-112

Commander Red, Head of the RR Army Rare BT6-113

Bonds of Friendship Android 8 Common BT6-114

Super Shenron, Ultimate Wishmaster Super Rare BT6-115

Super Shenron, Ultimate Wishmaster (SPR) Special Rare BT6-115

Restore the Universes! Uncommon BT6-116

Four-Star Ball Rare BT6-117

Super Dragon Ball Common BT6-118

Eighter Aid Common BT6-119

Vegeta, Agent of Destruction Destruction Rare BT6-120

Janemba, Agent of Destruction Destruction Rare BT6-121

Lord Slug, Agent of Destruction Destruction Rare BT6-122

Android 13, Agent of Destruction Destruction Rare BT6-123

Boujack, Agent of Destruction Destruction Rare BT6-124

Broly, Ultimate Agent of Destruction (SCR) Secret Rare BT6-125

Arcane Absorption Majin Buu (SCR) Secret Rare BT6-126