Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Destroyer Kings Checklist

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Since I've begun collecting Dragon Ball Super Card Game cards, I haven't been able to find a simple checklist for each set… so I figured Bleeding Cool would be the exact right place to host one now that we're covering this exciting hobby. Here is the complete checklist for Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Destroyer Kings.

Destroyer Kings booster pack and logo. Credit: Dragon Ball Super Card Game
Destroyer Kings booster pack and logo. Credit: Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Destroyer Kings is the sixth main expansion, is designated the code BT6, and includes cards numbered up to BT6-126. Keep in mind that SPRs (Special Rares) will have the same numbering as Super Rare cards in Dragon Ball Super Card Game but feature different, rarer artwork.

  • Son Goku and Vegeta // SSB Gogeta, Fusion Perfected Uncommon BT6-001
  • Frieza // Golden Frieza, the Majestic Emperor Uncommon BT6-002
  • Harmonic Energy SSB Son Goku Uncommon BT6-003
  • Preemptive Strike SSG Son Goku Common BT6-004
  • Son Goku, Prepping for Fusion Common BT6-005
  • Support Attack Son Goten Common BT6-006
  • Harmonic Energy SSB Vegeta Uncommon BT6-007
  • Preemptive Strike SSG Vegeta Common BT6-008
  • Vegeta, Prepping for Fusion Common BT6-009
  • Support Attack Trunks Common BT6-010
  • Bulma, from the Sidelines Common BT6-011
  • Veku, Contents Under Pressure Rare BT6-012
  • Veku, the Fragile Common BT6-013
  • SSB Gogeta, Fusion Onslaught Super Rare BT6-014
  • SSB Gogeta, Fusion Onslaught (SPR) Special Rare BT6-014
  • Gogeta, Unparalleled Fusion Warrior Rare BT6-015
  • Piccolo Common BT6-016
  • Golden Frieza, Indomitable Emperor Super Rare BT6-017
  • Golden Frieza, Indomitable Emperor (SPR) Special Rare BT6-017
  • Frieza, the Finisher Rare BT6-018
  • Berryblue, the Negotiator Common BT6-019
  • Quickshift Berryblue Uncommon BT6-020
  • Loyal Kikono Common BT6-021
  • Kikono, the Fledgeling Uncommon BT6-022
  • Live to Fight Another Day Uncommon BT6-023
  • New Model Scouter Common BT6-024
  • Transcendent Strike Common BT6-025
  • Is That All You've Got? Common BT6-026
  • Dende // Son Goku, Energy Restored Uncommon BT6-027
  • Majin Buu // Majin Buu, Ability Absorber Uncommon BT6-028
  • SS3 Son Goku, Pushing Forward Uncommon BT6-029
  • Son Goku, Spirit Forger Common BT6-030
  • Saiyan Duo Son Goku Common BT6-031
  • Son Gohan, Ability Attained Common BT6-032
  • Vegeta, Penitent Martyr Uncommon BT6-033
  • Saiyan Duo Vegeta Common BT6-034
  • Vegito, at Full Throttle Rare BT6-035
  • Vegito, Powers Combined Common BT6-036
  • Vegito, World's Strongest Candy Rare BT6-037
  • Gokule, the Ultimate Option Common BT6-038
  • Buu Buu Volleyball SS3 Gotenks Common BT6-039
  • Hercule, Smile and Nod Common BT6-040
  • Ultimate Absorption Majin Buu Super Rare BT6-041
  • Ultimate Absorption Majin Buu (SPR) Special Rare BT6-041
  • Prodigious Absorption Majin Buu Super Rare BT6-042
  • Prodigious Absorption Majin Buu (SPR) Special Rare BT6-042
  • Majin Buu, the Intensifying Evil Rare BT6-043
  • Unadulterated Evil Majin Buu Common BT6-044
  • Quickshift Majin Buu Uncommon BT6-045
  • Majin Buu, Prelude to Villainy Common BT6-046
  • Babidi, Overseer of Destruction Rare BT6-047
  • Dabura Common BT6-048 Fount of Spirit Common BT6-049
  • Bring Back Buu Uncommon BT6-050
  • Dawn of Evil Common BT6-051
  • Spirit Sword Common BT6-052
  • Paragus // Paragus, Father of the Demon Uncommon BT6-053
  • Cheelai and Lemo // Cheelai and Lemo, the Kindhearted Uncommon BT6-054
  • SS Son Goku, Exploding with Energy Common BT6-055
  • SS Vegeta, Exploding with Energy Common BT6-056
  • Godstrike Beerus Common BT6-057
  • Godgrace Whis Common BT6-058
  • Energy Barrage Frieza Rare BT6-059
  • Broly, Limits Transcended Super Rare BT6-060
  • Broly, Limits Transcended (SPR) Special Rare BT6-060
  • Broly, Power Unleashed Rare BT6-061
  • Broly, Berserker Origins Uncommon BT6-062
  • Broly, Unrealized Ambition Common BT6-063
  • Paragus, Rampage Trigger Super Rare BT6-064
  • Paragus, Rampage Trigger (SPR) Special Rare BT6-064
  • Paragus, Deadly Premonition Uncommon BT6-065
  • Quickshift Angila Uncommon BT6-066
  • Wings, the Morale Booster Uncommon BT6-067
  • Zeiun, the Loyal Common BT6-068
  • Ties that Bind Ba Common BT6-069
  • Goliamite, the New Breed Common BT6-070
  • Speedy Entrance Cheelai Rare BT6-071
  • Speedy Partner Lemo Rare BT6-072
  • Beets Common BT6-073
  • Broly, the Supreme Berserker Super Rare BT6-074
  • Broly, the Supreme Berserker (SPR) Special Rare BT6-074
  • A Kind Wish Common BT6-075
  • Broly Control Mechanism Uncommon BT6-076
  • Tragic Awakening Common BT6-077
  • Wrathful Charge Common BT6-078
  • Son Gohan // Untapped Power SS2 Son Gohan Uncommon BT6-079
  • Boujack // Boujack, the Pirate Captain Uncommon BT6-080
  • Son Goku, Guardian Angel Rare BT6-081
  • Finishing Blow Son Gohan Super Rare BT6-082
  • Finishing Blow Son Gohan (SPR) Special Rare BT6-082
  • Display of Power Son Gohan Rare BT6-083
  • Son Gohan, Ready for a Match Common BT6-084
  • Impenetrable Defense Trunks Uncommon BT6-085
  • Dependable Saiyan Trunks Common BT6-086
  • Hercule, the Champion Common BT6-087
  • Piccolo, the Resolute Common BT6-088
  • Fearless Assault Krillin Common BT6-089
  • Tien Shinhan Common BT6-090
  • Yamcha, Ready to Brawl Common BT6-091
  • X. S. Cash, the Gazillionaire Common BT6-092
  • Boujack, the Plunderer Super Rare BT6-093
  • Boujack, the Plunderer (SPR) Special Rare BT6-093
  • Space Pirate Boujack Rare BT6-094
  • Quickshift Gokua Uncommon BT6-095
  • Space Pirate Gokua Uncommon BT6-096
  • Space Pirate Zangya Rare BT6-097
  • Merciless Strike Zangya Common BT6-098
  • Space Pirate Bido Common BT6-099
  • Space Pirate Bujin Common BT6-100
  • Arrival of the Space Pirates Uncommon BT6-101
  • Merciless Farewell Common BT6-102
  • Full-Power Kamehameha Common BT6-103
  • Fatherly Love Saves the Day Common BT6-104
  • Son Goku // Bonds of Friendship Son Goku Uncommon BT6-105
  • Super Dragon Balls // Super Shenron, the Almighty Uncommon BT6-106
  • Son Goku, the Adventure Begins Super Rare BT6-107
  • Son Goku, the Adventure Begins (SPR) Special Rare BT6-107
  • Quickshift Krillin Uncommon BT6-108
  • Training Buddy Krillin Rare BT6-109
  • Master Roshi, Strict Instructor Common BT6-110
  • Tien Shinhan, Returning Fire Common BT6-111
  • Mercenary Tao, Ruthless Trainer Common BT6-112
  • Commander Red, Head of the RR Army Rare BT6-113
  • Bonds of Friendship Android 8 Common BT6-114
  • Super Shenron, Ultimate Wishmaster Super Rare BT6-115
  • Super Shenron, Ultimate Wishmaster (SPR) Special Rare BT6-115
  • Restore the Universes! Uncommon BT6-116
  • Four-Star Ball Rare BT6-117
  • Super Dragon Ball Common BT6-118
  • Eighter Aid Common BT6-119
  • Vegeta, Agent of Destruction Destruction Rare BT6-120
  • Janemba, Agent of Destruction Destruction Rare BT6-121
  • Lord Slug, Agent of Destruction Destruction Rare BT6-122
  • Android 13, Agent of Destruction Destruction Rare BT6-123
  • Boujack, Agent of Destruction Destruction Rare BT6-124
  • Broly, Ultimate Agent of Destruction (SCR) Secret Rare BT6-125
  • Arcane Absorption Majin Buu (SCR) Secret Rare BT6-126

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Theo Dwyer

Theo Dwyer writes about comics, film, and games.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.