Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Destroyer Kings Checklist
Comments
Since I've begun collecting Dragon Ball Super Card Game cards, I haven't been able to find a simple checklist for each set… so I figured Bleeding Cool would be the exact right place to host one now that we're covering this exciting hobby. Here is the complete checklist for Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Destroyer Kings.
Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Destroyer Kings is the sixth main expansion, is designated the code BT6, and includes cards numbered up to BT6-126. Keep in mind that SPRs (Special Rares) will have the same numbering as Super Rare cards in Dragon Ball Super Card Game but feature different, rarer artwork.
- Son Goku and Vegeta // SSB Gogeta, Fusion Perfected Uncommon BT6-001
- Frieza // Golden Frieza, the Majestic Emperor Uncommon BT6-002
- Harmonic Energy SSB Son Goku Uncommon BT6-003
- Preemptive Strike SSG Son Goku Common BT6-004
- Son Goku, Prepping for Fusion Common BT6-005
- Support Attack Son Goten Common BT6-006
- Harmonic Energy SSB Vegeta Uncommon BT6-007
- Preemptive Strike SSG Vegeta Common BT6-008
- Vegeta, Prepping for Fusion Common BT6-009
- Support Attack Trunks Common BT6-010
- Bulma, from the Sidelines Common BT6-011
- Veku, Contents Under Pressure Rare BT6-012
- Veku, the Fragile Common BT6-013
- SSB Gogeta, Fusion Onslaught Super Rare BT6-014
- SSB Gogeta, Fusion Onslaught (SPR) Special Rare BT6-014
- Gogeta, Unparalleled Fusion Warrior Rare BT6-015
- Piccolo Common BT6-016
- Golden Frieza, Indomitable Emperor Super Rare BT6-017
- Golden Frieza, Indomitable Emperor (SPR) Special Rare BT6-017
- Frieza, the Finisher Rare BT6-018
- Berryblue, the Negotiator Common BT6-019
- Quickshift Berryblue Uncommon BT6-020
- Loyal Kikono Common BT6-021
- Kikono, the Fledgeling Uncommon BT6-022
- Live to Fight Another Day Uncommon BT6-023
- New Model Scouter Common BT6-024
- Transcendent Strike Common BT6-025
- Is That All You've Got? Common BT6-026
- Dende // Son Goku, Energy Restored Uncommon BT6-027
- Majin Buu // Majin Buu, Ability Absorber Uncommon BT6-028
- SS3 Son Goku, Pushing Forward Uncommon BT6-029
- Son Goku, Spirit Forger Common BT6-030
- Saiyan Duo Son Goku Common BT6-031
- Son Gohan, Ability Attained Common BT6-032
- Vegeta, Penitent Martyr Uncommon BT6-033
- Saiyan Duo Vegeta Common BT6-034
- Vegito, at Full Throttle Rare BT6-035
- Vegito, Powers Combined Common BT6-036
- Vegito, World's Strongest Candy Rare BT6-037
- Gokule, the Ultimate Option Common BT6-038
- Buu Buu Volleyball SS3 Gotenks Common BT6-039
- Hercule, Smile and Nod Common BT6-040
- Ultimate Absorption Majin Buu Super Rare BT6-041
- Ultimate Absorption Majin Buu (SPR) Special Rare BT6-041
- Prodigious Absorption Majin Buu Super Rare BT6-042
- Prodigious Absorption Majin Buu (SPR) Special Rare BT6-042
- Majin Buu, the Intensifying Evil Rare BT6-043
- Unadulterated Evil Majin Buu Common BT6-044
- Quickshift Majin Buu Uncommon BT6-045
- Majin Buu, Prelude to Villainy Common BT6-046
- Babidi, Overseer of Destruction Rare BT6-047
- Dabura Common BT6-048 Fount of Spirit Common BT6-049
- Bring Back Buu Uncommon BT6-050
- Dawn of Evil Common BT6-051
- Spirit Sword Common BT6-052
- Paragus // Paragus, Father of the Demon Uncommon BT6-053
- Cheelai and Lemo // Cheelai and Lemo, the Kindhearted Uncommon BT6-054
- SS Son Goku, Exploding with Energy Common BT6-055
- SS Vegeta, Exploding with Energy Common BT6-056
- Godstrike Beerus Common BT6-057
- Godgrace Whis Common BT6-058
- Energy Barrage Frieza Rare BT6-059
- Broly, Limits Transcended Super Rare BT6-060
- Broly, Limits Transcended (SPR) Special Rare BT6-060
- Broly, Power Unleashed Rare BT6-061
- Broly, Berserker Origins Uncommon BT6-062
- Broly, Unrealized Ambition Common BT6-063
- Paragus, Rampage Trigger Super Rare BT6-064
- Paragus, Rampage Trigger (SPR) Special Rare BT6-064
- Paragus, Deadly Premonition Uncommon BT6-065
- Quickshift Angila Uncommon BT6-066
- Wings, the Morale Booster Uncommon BT6-067
- Zeiun, the Loyal Common BT6-068
- Ties that Bind Ba Common BT6-069
- Goliamite, the New Breed Common BT6-070
- Speedy Entrance Cheelai Rare BT6-071
- Speedy Partner Lemo Rare BT6-072
- Beets Common BT6-073
- Broly, the Supreme Berserker Super Rare BT6-074
- Broly, the Supreme Berserker (SPR) Special Rare BT6-074
- A Kind Wish Common BT6-075
- Broly Control Mechanism Uncommon BT6-076
- Tragic Awakening Common BT6-077
- Wrathful Charge Common BT6-078
- Son Gohan // Untapped Power SS2 Son Gohan Uncommon BT6-079
- Boujack // Boujack, the Pirate Captain Uncommon BT6-080
- Son Goku, Guardian Angel Rare BT6-081
- Finishing Blow Son Gohan Super Rare BT6-082
- Finishing Blow Son Gohan (SPR) Special Rare BT6-082
- Display of Power Son Gohan Rare BT6-083
- Son Gohan, Ready for a Match Common BT6-084
- Impenetrable Defense Trunks Uncommon BT6-085
- Dependable Saiyan Trunks Common BT6-086
- Hercule, the Champion Common BT6-087
- Piccolo, the Resolute Common BT6-088
- Fearless Assault Krillin Common BT6-089
- Tien Shinhan Common BT6-090
- Yamcha, Ready to Brawl Common BT6-091
- X. S. Cash, the Gazillionaire Common BT6-092
- Boujack, the Plunderer Super Rare BT6-093
- Boujack, the Plunderer (SPR) Special Rare BT6-093
- Space Pirate Boujack Rare BT6-094
- Quickshift Gokua Uncommon BT6-095
- Space Pirate Gokua Uncommon BT6-096
- Space Pirate Zangya Rare BT6-097
- Merciless Strike Zangya Common BT6-098
- Space Pirate Bido Common BT6-099
- Space Pirate Bujin Common BT6-100
- Arrival of the Space Pirates Uncommon BT6-101
- Merciless Farewell Common BT6-102
- Full-Power Kamehameha Common BT6-103
- Fatherly Love Saves the Day Common BT6-104
- Son Goku // Bonds of Friendship Son Goku Uncommon BT6-105
- Super Dragon Balls // Super Shenron, the Almighty Uncommon BT6-106
- Son Goku, the Adventure Begins Super Rare BT6-107
- Son Goku, the Adventure Begins (SPR) Special Rare BT6-107
- Quickshift Krillin Uncommon BT6-108
- Training Buddy Krillin Rare BT6-109
- Master Roshi, Strict Instructor Common BT6-110
- Tien Shinhan, Returning Fire Common BT6-111
- Mercenary Tao, Ruthless Trainer Common BT6-112
- Commander Red, Head of the RR Army Rare BT6-113
- Bonds of Friendship Android 8 Common BT6-114
- Super Shenron, Ultimate Wishmaster Super Rare BT6-115
- Super Shenron, Ultimate Wishmaster (SPR) Special Rare BT6-115
- Restore the Universes! Uncommon BT6-116
- Four-Star Ball Rare BT6-117
- Super Dragon Ball Common BT6-118
- Eighter Aid Common BT6-119
- Vegeta, Agent of Destruction Destruction Rare BT6-120
- Janemba, Agent of Destruction Destruction Rare BT6-121
- Lord Slug, Agent of Destruction Destruction Rare BT6-122
- Android 13, Agent of Destruction Destruction Rare BT6-123
- Boujack, Agent of Destruction Destruction Rare BT6-124
- Broly, Ultimate Agent of Destruction (SCR) Secret Rare BT6-125
- Arcane Absorption Majin Buu (SCR) Secret Rare BT6-126