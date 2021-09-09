That Time Inkay Robbed Meowth: Pokémon TCG Memories

Pokémon TCG Memories is a new series that looks back on and appreciates one of the most overlooked yet vital aspects of the hobby: the common cards. So often, when we think of a set, we think of the Ultra Rares, the Full Arts, the Rainbow Rares, the Gold Cards, the Full Art Trainer Supporters. We talk about Vivid Voltage in terms of Rainbow Rare Chonkachu, about Hidden Fates in terms of Shiny Charizard GX. I'm guilty of this, too. However, some of the most interesting artwork appears on the non-holographic cards. So let's take a look at two of my favorite cards in honor of Inkay's release in Pokémon GO: the Meowth and Inkay cards from Pokémon TCG: XY – Roaring Skies.

Now, it may be difficult at this point to find affordable packs of Roaring Skies as time goes on and the set gets older, but I found this set to be one of the most fun to open. Of course, it has amazing Full Arts, with the Shaymin and Rayquaza being standouts, but my favorite part of the set is the common cards that tell a connecting story. There are Exeggcutor and Spearow cards that connect to tell a story, which we'll cover in another piece, and there are the above Meowth and Inkay cards.

Both of these cards are illustrated by Akira Komayama, a Pokémon TCG staple, who tells a simple yet hilarious story through these cards. We have the Meowth, overjoyed to have a delicious berry with a sneaky Inkay creeping in the background. Then, on Inkay's card, Inkay is making off with the berry. In the background of that card, Meowth is a splash of ink on its face in the shape of a black eye. It's a hilarious and cute two-card story that feels like a comic strip hidden in an otherwise heavily Dragon-themed Pokémon TCG set. Funny enough, the current new Dragon-themed set Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, which is thought by some to be a sequel to Roaring Skies, also has common/uncommon cards with connecting artwork centering on a Smeargle that has painted the road with its tail