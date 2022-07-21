Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Opening History Of Vegeta

Bandai has released a pair of unique Dragon Ball Super Card Game products this summer with History of Son Goku and History of Vegeta. Dubbed "Theme Selections," these products feature Alternate Art versions of cards from other sets. Each of these Alt Arts are exclusive to the boxes. These products do not feature an additional booster packs or chase elements, as the entire set of cards is included as guaranteed hits. History of Son Goku is dubbed Theme Selection 01 and History of Vegeta is dubbed Theme Selection 02, so this is clearly a product that may continue. Let's open up these boxes to determine if this product is worth picking up. This time, I'm cracking open the History of Vegeta Theme Selection 02.

The strengths of History of Son Goku are mostly all present in History of Vegeta as well. The sealed box is gorgeous with silver accents rather than gold and black matte, making it match the style of the gold Goku box while still looking distinct.

The spectacular sparkly grid foil pattern and spread of fifteen holo cards with three of those stamped with Super Rare-style gold also is present here.

I'm actually even more of a Vegeta fan than I am a Goku fan (though they are both icons, of course) and I do feel the moments picked for Vegeta weren't as strong as those picked for Goku. Above, I've highlighted some of my favorites, including Vegeta's intense training, his subdued goodbye to Trunks, and his heel-turn as Majin Vegeta. However, the Goku cards picked moments so well that some of the Vegeta choices ended up feeling more random than meaningful. I would've liked a wider spread with a few more iconic shots, but this is still a terrific product.

Be sure to check the Dragon Ball Super Card Game tag to catch my History of Son Goku Theme Selection opening as well as exciting coverage of this hobby and its upcoming products.