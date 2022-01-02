Dragon Ball Super Card Game Reveals New Year's Secret Rare Surprise

It appears that Bandai is making a habit of celebrating the holidays with big reveals for Dragon Ball Super Card Game fans. On Christmas Day, they revealed the first Secret Rare from the next official The Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. That Super Saiyan Blue Vegea SCR will be featured in the March 2022 set Realm of the Gods, which is the sixteenth main set and the seventh expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Realm of the Gods (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods) focuses on the deities of Akira Toriyama's universe. Now, Bandai is ringing in the New Year with the first major reveal of 2022: another of the set's Secret Rares. Take a look at the newly revealed Realm of the Gods SCR: Super Mira, Diabolical Fusion.

Mira is a character that fans of Xenoverse and Super Dragon Ball Heroes will be aware of. He is a character from the Demon Realm, and takes over for Dabura as the Demon King. Mira seems partly inspired by Cell, as he has a variety of DNA from powerful races that makes him such a threat. He possesses Saiyan DNA, Frieza's DNA, and has android parts as well. Fin is a demonic Majin Buu-esque character that debuted in the DBSCG with the last main series set, Saiyan Showdown.

Now, looking at the two SCRs we've seen, I think it's a good bet that the third and final SCR from Realm of the Gods will feature Ultra Instinct Goku. That is also the card that I'd bet will be the basis for the first God Rare in DBSCG. God Rares are going to be even more difficult to pull than Secret Rares and will feature an Alternate Art version of one of the SCRs.

