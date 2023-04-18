Dragon Ball Super Card Game Rolling Out Digital Gameplay Bandai has begun to roll out details for the release of a digital Dragon Ball Super Card Game, answering the call of competitive players.

Bandai has released the first Dragon Ball Super Card Game set of 2023. This expansion is the third in the Zenkai Series, the set block which kicked off in September 2022 and saw the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. This set, Power Absorbed (full name being Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed) is the twentieth main set and has quite a few strong themes, including the debut appearance of the Saiyan Cumber in a Prison Planet Saga-focused Black-section. Power Absorbed is also notable for sections of cards based on the Super 17 Saga, Krillin and Android 18's family, the Tournament of Power, and the Buu Saga. Now that this set has been released, we are seeing Bandai implement additional major changes to the hobby in the wake of this hobby-changing set. Now, we are officially getting digital gameplay for Dragon Ball Super Card Game. This has been a feature fans have demanded for quite a while, and it will surely have an impact on the competitive aspects of the hobby. Let's take a look at what we know so far.

Bandai updated players on the status of the digital version of the game after beta testing concluded, writing:

Hello DBSCG closed beta test players!

Thank you for participating in the Dragon Ball Super Card Game digital version closed beta test.

In order to improve the quality for the official release,

we would greatly appreciate it if you could fill out the survey after playing the closed beta test.We will use the results of your gameplay and your responses to this survey to improve the quality of the game.

Please look forward to the official start of the digital version.

We apologize if you were selected for this test but were unable to play the game due to a bug or problems with the gameplay environment.

We hope you will continue to support the Dragon Ball Super Card Game digital version.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Power Absorbed, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.