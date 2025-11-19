Posted in: Games, Krafton, Mobile Games, PUBG Mobile | Tagged: PUBG, Rockstar Energy

PUBG Mobile Has Launched a New Crossover With Rockstar Energy

PUBG Mobile has a new brand crossover live in the game, as players will start seeing items and more pop up for Rockstar Energy

Article Summary PUBG Mobile debuts a new crossover event with Rockstar Energy, featuring exclusive in-game cosmetics.

Players can unlock streetwear items including a jacket, pants, sunglasses, hat, and shoes, all Rockstar-branded.

The collaboration celebrates gaming culture, uniting PUBG Mobile, Rockstar Energy, and esports team NRG.

Rockstar Energy is hosting a US-only giveaway for 100 real-life versions of the in-game Rockstar jacket.

PUBG Mobile has launched an all-new brand crossover in the game this week, as you'll start seeing multiple items pop up for Rockstar Energy. Throughout the holiday season, you'll start seeing some gear that has been designed in close partnership with NRG , as players will find a collection featuring a jacket, pants, sunglasses, a hat, and shoes. All of which are branded with the Rockstar logo as they continue to make a push into gaming culture. We have more info and a couple of quotes below about the event as it has gone live in the game right now.

PUBG Mobile x Rockstar Energy

Starting today, PUBG Mobile players can access the new in-game streetwear collection, featuring a jacket, pants, sunglasses, a hat, and shoes. Each piece uniquely reflects Rockstar's bold aesthetic and NRG's competitive gaming expertise. In addition to the stylish in-game cosmetics, the collaboration will be coming to the real world. To celebrate this collaboration, Rockstar Energy is hosting an exclusive fan giveaway where 100 lucky winners will get a real-life version of the stylish jacket featured in the game. The giveaway is open to United States residents only.

"Rockstar Energy has always been about pushing boundaries, and this collection in partnership with PUBG Mobile and NRG does exactly that—merging bold style, and gaming culture to elevate how players show up both in-game and in real life," said Aron Jacobowitz, Senior Brand Manager at Rockstar Energy. "We're thrilled for players to gear up with this exclusive Rockstar-branded jacket and can't wait to see how our fans incorporate this into their personal style outside the game."

"We're excited to partner with one of the world's most iconic mobile games with Rockstar Energy – one of the world's most iconic brands," says Vincent Wang, Head of PUBG Mobile Publishing at Tencent Games. "This collaboration fuses the style, culture, and hype that power the gaming industry."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!