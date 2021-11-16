Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Saiyan Showdown Pre-Release Write-Up

This past weekend was pre-release for Dragon Ball Super Card Game's latest set, Saiyan Showdown… kind of. We previously covered Bandai's announcement that pre-release weekend had been moved from an earlier date to November 12th with the set getting its full release on November 19th. However, I coordinated with multiple card shops that expressed confusion over the actual final date of the weekend. Some card shops were holding pre-release events only after the set officially came out on the 19th, while others stuck to the 12th and hosted events. I managed to get my hands on the materials given out at pre-release events to give Bleeding Cool readers an early look at Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Saiyan Showdown.

Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Saiyan Showdown promos. Credit: Bandai
Pre-release items for Dragon Ball Super Card Game include two promo cards, two pre-release packs, and packs of Saiyan Showdown. These loose packs are taken from booster boxes, and I was thrilled that the event I attended gave me the booster box's box topper at no extra cost. It was a King Vegeta SPR. For Saiyan Showdown booster boxes, you get either an SR (Super Rare) or SPR (Special Rare), so this was quite a lucky turn of events.

The prelease promos were great, featuring an oldie (but baddie) and a new spin on a classic villain. One of the promos is a Raditz Leader. Now, I know some Dragon Ball Super Card Game collectors don't care about what I'm about to say, but I personally like to display both sides of Leader cards in my binder. I was thankful to receive two of each promo, which would enable me to display both sides of the Raditz leader. The other card, a Unison, was my favorite. It's Super Saiyan 3 Nappa. Now, Nappa is famously bald. How would a bald Saiyan look when he goes SS3? Hilariously, Nappa's thin mustache turns into a full, golden beard in this form.

Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Saiyan Showdown pre-release stamped card. Credit: Bandai
The pre-release packs offer parallel foil versions of cards that can be pulled in the set. The only special feature that sets these apart is that they are stamped PRE-RELEASE with golden foil. I didn't get especially lucky with my pulls, but I did end up having a lot better luck in my random packs.

Goku cold-cocks Vegeta SPR. Credit: Bandai
I received twelve total packs of Saiyan Showdown, which yielded three SR (A Sister's Determination featuring Caulifla and Kale; Finn, Coercion Incarnate; and Piccolo, Battle At The Tree) and one SPR which is possibly the best in the set: Kaio-Ken Son Goku, Decisive Battle which depicts the iconic moment that Goku snuffed Vegeta.

Overall, pre-release has got me hyped for Saiyan Showdown. Stay tuned this weekend for a booster box opening for the latest Dragon Ball Super Card Game set.

