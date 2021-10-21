Dragon Ball Super Card Game Sets Release Date For Saiyan Showdown

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has changed their previously announced release date for their next expansion, which will be the fifteenth main set and the sixth expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set will be called Saiyan Showdown (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown) and will document some of the anime and manga's best Saiyan vs. Saiyan battles. Focuses of the set include Goku vs. Vegeta from the Saiyan Saga, Gohan vs. Turles from the Dragon Ball Z film Tree of Might, Goku and his sons vs. Broly from the film Broly: Second Coming, and, finally, the Universe 6 Saiyans. We can now confirm that Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Saiyan Showdown, which was originally set for Friday, November 5th, 2021, will now be released November 19th with pre-release weekend happening on November 12th.

The release of Saiyan Showdown will feature three new Dragon Ball Super Card Game products. Here's what they are and what they come with:

Saiyan Showdown booster pack: 12 cards with a spread of 30 commons, 19 uncommons, and 15 rares, all of which can be pulled as either standard or foil cards. There will be 23 Super Rares, 9 Special Rares, and 4 Secret Rares that can be pulled. This is the first set with 4 Secret Rares.

Saiyan Showdown booster box: 24 packs of Saiyan Showdown A box-topper card which will be a sealed SR or SPR from the set.

Premium Pack Set 06: Saiyan Showdown: A promo card (two copies of one type) 4 packs of Saiyan Showdown



Dragon Ball Super Card Game will also soon release reprinted booster boxes of earlier sets Rise of the Unison Warrior and Vermillion Bloodline. Originally expected in September 2021, these have been delayed to December 2021 or January 2022.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown. When the set releases on November 19th, 2021, Bleeding Cool readers can expect openings and product reviews as well.