Dragon Ball Super Card Game Sets New Path Forward

Dragon Ball Super Card Game sets a new path forward for the second wave of Zenkai Series products, including visual changes to God Rares.

Changes are coming to the Dragon Ball Super Card Game. Following the release of the latest Zenkai Series expansion, Critical Blow, the producers behind the game have announced plans for the new few sets to come. These plans will impact the design of cards, in particular the insanely difficult-to-pull God Rares, as well as the mechanics of gameplay with new card types. Let's get into the details.

Bandai posted the following to the Dragon Ball Super Card Game Facebook page:

"Now, let's delve a little deeper into the future development of Masters. The World Championships, where the best in the world will be decided, will be held again this year! Detailed information on the timing and location of the event will be sent out soon! In Z06, the Z-Extra effect will be more widely expanded, with cards that have Z-Stacks to increase the Z-Deck speed, cards that help with token utilization, and other cards that make for a more exciting play experience than Z05! And The GDR will be included! Enjoy! For Z07, we are adding two exciting new additions to the Z Deck. The first addition is the arrival of Z-Unison! We hope you will enjoy the new mechanics and a wider range of deck construction compared to Z06 and before. We hope you will also enjoy the new Z cards! The other addition is an adjustment regarding the rules, but please wait for further information on this. In Z07, we will be bringing back the popular Collector's Booster after a year's absence! Please look forward to it as well! As for Z08, the development members are currently working on making it a special commemorative set to mark the 7th anniversary of DBSCG."

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more about this collectible hobby, including card reveals and product drops, right here daily.

