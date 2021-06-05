Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Supreme Rivalry Checklist

Since I've begun collecting Dragon Ball Super Card Game cards, I haven't been able to find a simple checklist for each set… so I figured Bleeding Cool would be the exact right place to host one now that we're covering this exciting hobby. Here is the complete checklist for Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Supreme Rivalry, the latest expansion.

Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Supreme Rivalry is the thirteenth official set, is designated the code BT13, and includes cards numbered up to BT13-154. Keep in mind that SPRs (Special Rares) will have the same numbering as Super Rare cards in Dragon Ball Super Card Game but feature different, rarer artwork.

Bardock // SS Bardock, the Legend Awakened Uncommon BT13-001

King Vegeta // King Vegeta, Head of the Saiyan Rebellion Common BT13-002

Masked Saiyan, Avenger from Another Dimension Uncommon BT13-003

Black Masked Saiyan, Brawler from Another Dimension Super Rare BT13-004

Bardock, Pride of a Low-Class Warrior Rare BT13-005

Chain Attack Tora Common BT13-006

Chain Attack Fasha Uncommon BT13-007

Chain Attack Shugesh Uncommon BT13-008

Chain Attack Borgos Common BT13-009

SS Bardock, Super Saiyan Enlightenment Super Rare BT13-010

King Piccolo, the Next Step to Youth Common BT13-011

SS Son Goku, the Legend Personified Super Rare BT13-012

Son Goten Common BT13-013

Trunks Common BT13-014

Son Gohan, Saiyan Combo Rare BT13-015

Gine, at Her Husband's Side Rare BT13-016

SSB Son Goku, at Full Power Rare BT13-017

SSG Son Goku, to the Next Level Uncommon BT13-018

Son Goku, Hope of the Saiyans Common BT13-019

King Vegeta, Hidden Ambitions Super Rare BT13-020

King Vegeta, Hidden Ambitions SPR Special Rare BT13-020

SSB Vegeta, at Full Power Rare BT13-021

SSG Vegeta, to the Next Level Uncommon BT13-022

Vegeta, the Young Invader Common BT13-023

SS Broly, Brawn Amplified Uncommon BT13-024

SS Broly, Unchained Might Uncommon BT13-025

Broly, the Young Invader Common BT13-026

Invasion of Bardock's Crew Rare BT13-027

Young Invader Common BT13-028

A Sudden Escape Common BT13-029

King Vegeta's Imposing Presence Super Rare BT13-030

King Vegeta's Imposing Presence SPR Special Rare BT13-030

Son Gohan // SS2 Son Gohan, Pushed to the Brink Uncommon BT13-031

Boujack // Boujack, Subjugator Unbound Common BT13-032

Pan & Giru, Energy Fortification Uncommon BT13-033

Majin Buu, Assault of the Agents of Destruction Super Rare BT13-034

Majin Buu, Assault of the Agents of Destruction SPR Special Rare BT13-034

Son Goku, Dad to the Rescue Uncommon BT13-035

SS2 Son Gohan, Astonishing Strike Super Rare BT13-036

SS2 Son Gohan, Astonishing Strike SPR Special Rare BT13-036

Super Saiyan Son Gohan Common BT13-037

Son Gohan, Unbelievable Might Common BT13-038

SS Vegeta, Saiyan Tenacity Rare BT13-039

Vegeta, Energy Fortification Uncommon BT13-040

Super Saiyan Trunks Common BT13-041

Trunks, Unbelievable Might Super Rare BT13-042

Krillin, Energy Fortification Common BT13-043

Yamcha, Hope Abandoned Uncommon BT13-044

Tien Shinhan, Energy Fortification Common BT13-045

Boujack, On a Rampage Super Rare BT13-046

Boujack, the Evildoer Rare BT13-047

Gokua, the Evildoer Common BT13-048

Gokua, the Calamity Rare BT13-049

Zangya, the Evildoer Common BT13-050

Zangya, the Savage Rare BT13-051

Bido, the Evildoer Uncommon BT13-052

Bido, the Cruel Rare BT13-053

Bujin, the Evildoer Rare BT13-054

Bujin, the Commando Uncommon BT13-055

Son Goku, Hellish Throwdown Common BT13-056

SS Trunks, Defender From Another Dimension Common BT13-057

Full Power Unleashed Common BT13-058

The Champ to the Rescue! Common BT13-059

Galactic Buster Super Rare BT13-060

King Cold // King Cold, Ruler of the Galactic Dynasty Uncommon BT13-061

Chilled // Chilled, the Pillager Common BT13-062

Frieza, Invader from Another Dimension Super Rare BT13-063

Frieza, Invader from Another Dimension SPR Special Rare BT13-063

King Vegeta, Umbral Invader Uncommon BT13-064

Chilled, Let the Battle Begin Super Rare BT13-065

Chilled, Space Pirate Captain Common BT13-066

Tobi, the Besieger Common BT13-067

Tobi, Feigned Greeting Rare BT13-068

Cabira, the Besieger Common BT13-069

Cabira, Feigned Greeting Uncommon BT13-070

Son Goku, Allies in the Heart Super Rare BT13-071

Wings, Supporting the Master's Wish Common BT13-072

Cooler, Effortless Strike Super Rare BT13-073

Cooler, Effortless Strike SPR Special Rare BT13-073

Cooler, Vicious Ambush Common BT13-074

Babidi, Bewitching Domination Rare BT13-075

Golden Frieza, Pinnacle of the Clan Rare BT13-076

Frieza, Revived and Reviled Rare BT13-077

Frieza, Demolisher of Planet Vegeta Uncommon BT13-078

Cheelai Common BT13-079

Berryblue, Frieza's Advisor Uncommon BT13-080

Kikono Common BT13-081

King Cold, Supreme Ruler Uncommon BT13-082

Invasion of Chilled's Army Common BT13-083

King Cold's Dynasty Common BT13-084

A New Ruler Common BT13-085

Anticipated Onslaught Rare BT13-086

Terrified Realization Uncommon BT13-087

Unstoppable Invasion Common BT13-088

Chilled Army Assault Rare BT13-089

Royal Supremacy Rare BT13-090

Son Gohan // SS Son Gohan, Hope of the Resistance Common BT13-091

Android 17 & Android 18 // Android 17 & Android 18, Harbingers of Calamity Uncommon BT13-092

SS Trunks, Altering the Future Super Rare BT13-093

SS Trunks, Altering the Future SPR Special Rare BT13-093

Android 13, Robotic Unity Uncommon BT13-094

SS Son Goku, Trusted Ally Uncommon BT13-095

SS Son Goku, the Hero Returns Common BT13-096

SS Son Gohan, Desperate Last Stand Common BT13-097

Son Gohan, Trusted Ally Rare BT13-098

Son Gohan, Warrior of Hope Uncommon BT13-099

SS Vegeta, Trusted Ally Uncommon BT13-100

Trunks, Might Born of Hope Super Rare BT13-101

SS Trunks, to Change the Future Uncommon BT13-102

Trunks, Warrior of Hope Common BT13-103

Piccolo, Trusted Ally Common BT13-104

Bulma, Hope for a Better Future Rare BT13-105

Android 17 & Android 18, Bringers of the Apocalypse Super Rare BT13-106

Android 17 & Android 18, Demonic Duo Rare BT13-107

Android 17 Common BT13-108

Android 17, Sibling Strike Uncommon BT13-109

Android 18 Common BT13-110

Android 18, Sibling Strike Uncommon BT13-111

Android 16, Going All Out Common BT13-112

Android 16, Mechanical Partner Rare BT13-113

Android 19, Bionic Punisher Unleashed Rare BT13-114

Android 20, Mechanical Patriarch Common BT13-115

Android 20, Skill Absorber Common BT13-116

Furious Awakening Common BT13-117

The Future's in Your Hands Common BT13-118

Assault of the Androids Rare BT13-119

The Power of a Super Saiyan Super Rare BT13-120

The Power of a Super Saiyan SPR Special Rare BT13-120

Supreme Kai of Time // Supreme Kai of Time, the Chronokeeper Common BT13-121

Mechikabura // Dark King Mechikabura, Restored to the Throne Uncommon BT13-122

Demigra, Momentary Ally Super Rare BT13-123

Demigra, Momentary Ally SPR Special Rare BT13-123

Black Smoke Dragon, Offering of Destruction Uncommon BT13-124

SS3 Bardock, Breaking Free From the Mask Super Rare BT13-125

SS4 Son Goku, Thwarting the Dark Empire Common BT13-126

Son Goten, Thwarting the Dark Empire Uncommon BT13-127

Son Goten, Fusion Renewed Common BT13-128

Son Goten, Time Patrol's Charity Common BT13-129

SS4 Vegeta, Thwarting the Dark Empire Rare BT13-130

Trunks, Thwarting the Dark Empire Uncommon BT13-131

Trunks, Fusion Renewed Common BT13-132

SS Gotenks, Surging Strike Uncommon BT13-133

Gotenks, Fusion Renewed Common BT13-134

Supreme Kai of Time, Time Labyrinth Unleashed Super Rare BT13-135

Supreme Kai of Time, Time Labyrinth Unleashed SPR Special Rare BT13-135

Dark Broly, the Vindicator Common BT13-136

Dabura, Ritual at Hand Common BT13-137

Demon God Towa, Ritual at Hand Rare BT13-138

Demon God Towa, Offering of the Dark Dragon Balls Common BT13-139

Demon God Putine, Ritual at Hand Rare BT13-140

Demon God Gravy, Ritual at Hand Common BT13-141

Dark King Mechikabura, Power Restored Super Rare BT13-142

Mechikabura, Ritual at Hand Rare BT13-143

Shroom, Ritual at Hand Uncommon BT13-144

Salsa, Ritual at Hand Uncommon BT13-145

King Vegeta, a Kingdom Lost Super Rare BT13-146

Dark Masked King, Pursuit of Power Common BT13-147

Dark Shenron, Wicked Wishmaster Common BT13-148

Yearning for the Dark Dragon Balls Common BT13-149

Clash of the Masked Warriors Rare BT13-150

Darkness Judgment Rare BT13-151

Syn Shenron, Corrupted by the Darkness Secret Rare BT13-152

SS3 Gohanks, Interdimensional Warrior Secret Rare BT13-153

Robelu, Demigra's Secretary Secret Rare BT13-154

Good luck completing Dragon Ball Super: Supreme Rivalry.