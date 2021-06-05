Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Supreme Rivalry Checklist

Since I've begun collecting Dragon Ball Super Card Game cards, I haven't been able to find a simple checklist for each set… so I figured Bleeding Cool would be the exact right place to host one now that we're covering this exciting hobby. Here is the complete checklist for Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Supreme Rivalry, the latest expansion.

Supreme Rivalry logo. Credit: Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Supreme Rivalry is the thirteenth official set, is designated the code BT13, and includes cards numbered up to BT13-154. Keep in mind that SPRs (Special Rares) will have the same numbering as Super Rare cards in Dragon Ball Super Card Game but feature different, rarer artwork.

  • Bardock // SS Bardock, the Legend Awakened Uncommon BT13-001
  • King Vegeta // King Vegeta, Head of the Saiyan Rebellion Common BT13-002
  • Masked Saiyan, Avenger from Another Dimension Uncommon BT13-003
  • Black Masked Saiyan, Brawler from Another Dimension Super Rare BT13-004
  • Bardock, Pride of a Low-Class Warrior Rare BT13-005
  • Chain Attack Tora Common BT13-006
  • Chain Attack Fasha Uncommon BT13-007
  • Chain Attack Shugesh Uncommon BT13-008
  • Chain Attack Borgos Common BT13-009
  • SS Bardock, Super Saiyan Enlightenment Super Rare BT13-010
  • King Piccolo, the Next Step to Youth Common BT13-011
  • SS Son Goku, the Legend Personified Super Rare BT13-012
  • Son Goten Common BT13-013
  • Trunks Common BT13-014
  • Son Gohan, Saiyan Combo Rare BT13-015
  • Gine, at Her Husband's Side Rare BT13-016
  • SSB Son Goku, at Full Power Rare BT13-017
  • SSG Son Goku, to the Next Level Uncommon BT13-018
  • Son Goku, Hope of the Saiyans Common BT13-019
  • King Vegeta, Hidden Ambitions Super Rare BT13-020
  • King Vegeta, Hidden Ambitions SPR Special Rare BT13-020
  • SSB Vegeta, at Full Power Rare BT13-021
  • SSG Vegeta, to the Next Level Uncommon BT13-022
  • Vegeta, the Young Invader Common BT13-023
  • SS Broly, Brawn Amplified Uncommon BT13-024
  • SS Broly, Unchained Might Uncommon BT13-025
  • Broly, the Young Invader Common BT13-026
  • Invasion of Bardock's Crew Rare BT13-027
  • Young Invader Common BT13-028
  • A Sudden Escape Common BT13-029
  • King Vegeta's Imposing Presence Super Rare BT13-030
  • King Vegeta's Imposing Presence SPR Special Rare BT13-030
  • Son Gohan // SS2 Son Gohan, Pushed to the Brink Uncommon BT13-031
  • Boujack // Boujack, Subjugator Unbound Common BT13-032
  • Pan & Giru, Energy Fortification Uncommon BT13-033
  • Majin Buu, Assault of the Agents of Destruction Super Rare BT13-034
  • Majin Buu, Assault of the Agents of Destruction SPR Special Rare BT13-034
  • Son Goku, Dad to the Rescue Uncommon BT13-035
  • SS2 Son Gohan, Astonishing Strike Super Rare BT13-036
  • SS2 Son Gohan, Astonishing Strike SPR Special Rare BT13-036
  • Super Saiyan Son Gohan Common BT13-037
  • Son Gohan, Unbelievable Might Common BT13-038
  • SS Vegeta, Saiyan Tenacity Rare BT13-039
  • Vegeta, Energy Fortification Uncommon BT13-040
  • Super Saiyan Trunks Common BT13-041
  • Trunks, Unbelievable Might Super Rare BT13-042
  • Krillin, Energy Fortification Common BT13-043
  • Yamcha, Hope Abandoned Uncommon BT13-044
  • Tien Shinhan, Energy Fortification Common BT13-045
  • Boujack, On a Rampage Super Rare BT13-046
  • Boujack, the Evildoer Rare BT13-047
  • Gokua, the Evildoer Common BT13-048
  • Gokua, the Calamity Rare BT13-049
  • Zangya, the Evildoer Common BT13-050
  • Zangya, the Savage Rare BT13-051
  • Bido, the Evildoer Uncommon BT13-052
  • Bido, the Cruel Rare BT13-053
  • Bujin, the Evildoer Rare BT13-054
  • Bujin, the Commando Uncommon BT13-055
  • Son Goku, Hellish Throwdown Common BT13-056
  • SS Trunks, Defender From Another Dimension Common BT13-057
  • Full Power Unleashed Common BT13-058
  • The Champ to the Rescue! Common BT13-059
  • Galactic Buster Super Rare BT13-060
  • King Cold // King Cold, Ruler of the Galactic Dynasty Uncommon BT13-061
  • Chilled // Chilled, the Pillager Common BT13-062
  • Frieza, Invader from Another Dimension Super Rare BT13-063
  • Frieza, Invader from Another Dimension SPR Special Rare BT13-063
  • King Vegeta, Umbral Invader Uncommon BT13-064
  • Chilled, Let the Battle Begin Super Rare BT13-065
  • Chilled, Space Pirate Captain Common BT13-066
  • Tobi, the Besieger Common BT13-067
  • Tobi, Feigned Greeting Rare BT13-068
  • Cabira, the Besieger Common BT13-069
  • Cabira, Feigned Greeting Uncommon BT13-070
  • Son Goku, Allies in the Heart Super Rare BT13-071
  • Wings, Supporting the Master's Wish Common BT13-072
  • Cooler, Effortless Strike Super Rare BT13-073
  • Cooler, Effortless Strike SPR Special Rare BT13-073
  • Cooler, Vicious Ambush Common BT13-074
  • Babidi, Bewitching Domination Rare BT13-075
  • Golden Frieza, Pinnacle of the Clan Rare BT13-076
  • Frieza, Revived and Reviled Rare BT13-077
  • Frieza, Demolisher of Planet Vegeta Uncommon BT13-078
  • Cheelai Common BT13-079
  • Berryblue, Frieza's Advisor Uncommon BT13-080
  • Kikono Common BT13-081
  • King Cold, Supreme Ruler Uncommon BT13-082
  • Invasion of Chilled's Army Common BT13-083
  • King Cold's Dynasty Common BT13-084
  • A New Ruler Common BT13-085
  • Anticipated Onslaught Rare BT13-086
  • Terrified Realization Uncommon BT13-087
  • Unstoppable Invasion Common BT13-088
  • Chilled Army Assault Rare BT13-089
  • Royal Supremacy Rare BT13-090
  • Son Gohan // SS Son Gohan, Hope of the Resistance Common BT13-091
  • Android 17 & Android 18 // Android 17 & Android 18, Harbingers of Calamity Uncommon BT13-092
  • SS Trunks, Altering the Future Super Rare BT13-093
  • SS Trunks, Altering the Future SPR Special Rare BT13-093
  • Android 13, Robotic Unity Uncommon BT13-094
  • SS Son Goku, Trusted Ally Uncommon BT13-095
  • SS Son Goku, the Hero Returns Common BT13-096
  • SS Son Gohan, Desperate Last Stand Common BT13-097
  • Son Gohan, Trusted Ally Rare BT13-098
  • Son Gohan, Warrior of Hope Uncommon BT13-099
  • SS Vegeta, Trusted Ally Uncommon BT13-100
  • Trunks, Might Born of Hope Super Rare BT13-101
  • SS Trunks, to Change the Future Uncommon BT13-102
  • Trunks, Warrior of Hope Common BT13-103
  • Piccolo, Trusted Ally Common BT13-104
  • Bulma, Hope for a Better Future Rare BT13-105
  • Android 17 & Android 18, Bringers of the Apocalypse Super Rare BT13-106
  • Android 17 & Android 18, Demonic Duo Rare BT13-107
  • Android 17 Common BT13-108
  • Android 17, Sibling Strike Uncommon BT13-109
  • Android 18 Common BT13-110
  • Android 18, Sibling Strike Uncommon BT13-111
  • Android 16, Going All Out Common BT13-112
  • Android 16, Mechanical Partner Rare BT13-113
  • Android 19, Bionic Punisher Unleashed Rare BT13-114
  • Android 20, Mechanical Patriarch Common BT13-115
  • Android 20, Skill Absorber Common BT13-116
  • Furious Awakening Common BT13-117
  • The Future's in Your Hands Common BT13-118
  • Assault of the Androids Rare BT13-119
  • The Power of a Super Saiyan Super Rare BT13-120
  • The Power of a Super Saiyan SPR Special Rare BT13-120
  • Supreme Kai of Time // Supreme Kai of Time, the Chronokeeper Common BT13-121
  • Mechikabura // Dark King Mechikabura, Restored to the Throne Uncommon BT13-122
  • Demigra, Momentary Ally Super Rare BT13-123
  • Demigra, Momentary Ally SPR Special Rare BT13-123
  • Black Smoke Dragon, Offering of Destruction Uncommon BT13-124
  • SS3 Bardock, Breaking Free From the Mask Super Rare BT13-125
  • SS4 Son Goku, Thwarting the Dark Empire Common BT13-126
  • Son Goten, Thwarting the Dark Empire Uncommon BT13-127
  • Son Goten, Fusion Renewed Common BT13-128
  • Son Goten, Time Patrol's Charity Common BT13-129
  • SS4 Vegeta, Thwarting the Dark Empire Rare BT13-130
  • Trunks, Thwarting the Dark Empire Uncommon BT13-131
  • Trunks, Fusion Renewed Common BT13-132
  • SS Gotenks, Surging Strike Uncommon BT13-133
  • Gotenks, Fusion Renewed Common BT13-134
  • Supreme Kai of Time, Time Labyrinth Unleashed Super Rare BT13-135
  • Supreme Kai of Time, Time Labyrinth Unleashed SPR Special Rare BT13-135
  • Dark Broly, the Vindicator Common BT13-136
  • Dabura, Ritual at Hand Common BT13-137
  • Demon God Towa, Ritual at Hand Rare BT13-138
  • Demon God Towa, Offering of the Dark Dragon Balls Common BT13-139
  • Demon God Putine, Ritual at Hand Rare BT13-140
  • Demon God Gravy, Ritual at Hand Common BT13-141
  • Dark King Mechikabura, Power Restored Super Rare BT13-142
  • Mechikabura, Ritual at Hand Rare BT13-143
  • Shroom, Ritual at Hand Uncommon BT13-144
  • Salsa, Ritual at Hand Uncommon BT13-145
  • King Vegeta, a Kingdom Lost Super Rare BT13-146
  • Dark Masked King, Pursuit of Power Common BT13-147
  • Dark Shenron, Wicked Wishmaster Common BT13-148
  • Yearning for the Dark Dragon Balls Common BT13-149
  • Clash of the Masked Warriors Rare BT13-150
  • Darkness Judgment Rare BT13-151
  • Syn Shenron, Corrupted by the Darkness Secret Rare BT13-152
  • SS3 Gohanks, Interdimensional Warrior Secret Rare BT13-153
  • Robelu, Demigra's Secretary Secret Rare BT13-154

Good luck completing Dragon Ball Super: Supreme Rivalry.

