Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Supreme Rivalry Checklist
Since I've begun collecting Dragon Ball Super Card Game cards, I haven't been able to find a simple checklist for each set… so I figured Bleeding Cool would be the exact right place to host one now that we're covering this exciting hobby. Here is the complete checklist for Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Supreme Rivalry, the latest expansion.
Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Supreme Rivalry is the thirteenth official set, is designated the code BT13, and includes cards numbered up to BT13-154. Keep in mind that SPRs (Special Rares) will have the same numbering as Super Rare cards in Dragon Ball Super Card Game but feature different, rarer artwork.
- Bardock // SS Bardock, the Legend Awakened Uncommon BT13-001
- King Vegeta // King Vegeta, Head of the Saiyan Rebellion Common BT13-002
- Masked Saiyan, Avenger from Another Dimension Uncommon BT13-003
- Black Masked Saiyan, Brawler from Another Dimension Super Rare BT13-004
- Bardock, Pride of a Low-Class Warrior Rare BT13-005
- Chain Attack Tora Common BT13-006
- Chain Attack Fasha Uncommon BT13-007
- Chain Attack Shugesh Uncommon BT13-008
- Chain Attack Borgos Common BT13-009
- SS Bardock, Super Saiyan Enlightenment Super Rare BT13-010
- King Piccolo, the Next Step to Youth Common BT13-011
- SS Son Goku, the Legend Personified Super Rare BT13-012
- Son Goten Common BT13-013
- Trunks Common BT13-014
- Son Gohan, Saiyan Combo Rare BT13-015
- Gine, at Her Husband's Side Rare BT13-016
- SSB Son Goku, at Full Power Rare BT13-017
- SSG Son Goku, to the Next Level Uncommon BT13-018
- Son Goku, Hope of the Saiyans Common BT13-019
- King Vegeta, Hidden Ambitions Super Rare BT13-020
- King Vegeta, Hidden Ambitions SPR Special Rare BT13-020
- SSB Vegeta, at Full Power Rare BT13-021
- SSG Vegeta, to the Next Level Uncommon BT13-022
- Vegeta, the Young Invader Common BT13-023
- SS Broly, Brawn Amplified Uncommon BT13-024
- SS Broly, Unchained Might Uncommon BT13-025
- Broly, the Young Invader Common BT13-026
- Invasion of Bardock's Crew Rare BT13-027
- Young Invader Common BT13-028
- A Sudden Escape Common BT13-029
- King Vegeta's Imposing Presence Super Rare BT13-030
- King Vegeta's Imposing Presence SPR Special Rare BT13-030
- Son Gohan // SS2 Son Gohan, Pushed to the Brink Uncommon BT13-031
- Boujack // Boujack, Subjugator Unbound Common BT13-032
- Pan & Giru, Energy Fortification Uncommon BT13-033
- Majin Buu, Assault of the Agents of Destruction Super Rare BT13-034
- Majin Buu, Assault of the Agents of Destruction SPR Special Rare BT13-034
- Son Goku, Dad to the Rescue Uncommon BT13-035
- SS2 Son Gohan, Astonishing Strike Super Rare BT13-036
- SS2 Son Gohan, Astonishing Strike SPR Special Rare BT13-036
- Super Saiyan Son Gohan Common BT13-037
- Son Gohan, Unbelievable Might Common BT13-038
- SS Vegeta, Saiyan Tenacity Rare BT13-039
- Vegeta, Energy Fortification Uncommon BT13-040
- Super Saiyan Trunks Common BT13-041
- Trunks, Unbelievable Might Super Rare BT13-042
- Krillin, Energy Fortification Common BT13-043
- Yamcha, Hope Abandoned Uncommon BT13-044
- Tien Shinhan, Energy Fortification Common BT13-045
- Boujack, On a Rampage Super Rare BT13-046
- Boujack, the Evildoer Rare BT13-047
- Gokua, the Evildoer Common BT13-048
- Gokua, the Calamity Rare BT13-049
- Zangya, the Evildoer Common BT13-050
- Zangya, the Savage Rare BT13-051
- Bido, the Evildoer Uncommon BT13-052
- Bido, the Cruel Rare BT13-053
- Bujin, the Evildoer Rare BT13-054
- Bujin, the Commando Uncommon BT13-055
- Son Goku, Hellish Throwdown Common BT13-056
- SS Trunks, Defender From Another Dimension Common BT13-057
- Full Power Unleashed Common BT13-058
- The Champ to the Rescue! Common BT13-059
- Galactic Buster Super Rare BT13-060
- King Cold // King Cold, Ruler of the Galactic Dynasty Uncommon BT13-061
- Chilled // Chilled, the Pillager Common BT13-062
- Frieza, Invader from Another Dimension Super Rare BT13-063
- Frieza, Invader from Another Dimension SPR Special Rare BT13-063
- King Vegeta, Umbral Invader Uncommon BT13-064
- Chilled, Let the Battle Begin Super Rare BT13-065
- Chilled, Space Pirate Captain Common BT13-066
- Tobi, the Besieger Common BT13-067
- Tobi, Feigned Greeting Rare BT13-068
- Cabira, the Besieger Common BT13-069
- Cabira, Feigned Greeting Uncommon BT13-070
- Son Goku, Allies in the Heart Super Rare BT13-071
- Wings, Supporting the Master's Wish Common BT13-072
- Cooler, Effortless Strike Super Rare BT13-073
- Cooler, Effortless Strike SPR Special Rare BT13-073
- Cooler, Vicious Ambush Common BT13-074
- Babidi, Bewitching Domination Rare BT13-075
- Golden Frieza, Pinnacle of the Clan Rare BT13-076
- Frieza, Revived and Reviled Rare BT13-077
- Frieza, Demolisher of Planet Vegeta Uncommon BT13-078
- Cheelai Common BT13-079
- Berryblue, Frieza's Advisor Uncommon BT13-080
- Kikono Common BT13-081
- King Cold, Supreme Ruler Uncommon BT13-082
- Invasion of Chilled's Army Common BT13-083
- King Cold's Dynasty Common BT13-084
- A New Ruler Common BT13-085
- Anticipated Onslaught Rare BT13-086
- Terrified Realization Uncommon BT13-087
- Unstoppable Invasion Common BT13-088
- Chilled Army Assault Rare BT13-089
- Royal Supremacy Rare BT13-090
- Son Gohan // SS Son Gohan, Hope of the Resistance Common BT13-091
- Android 17 & Android 18 // Android 17 & Android 18, Harbingers of Calamity Uncommon BT13-092
- SS Trunks, Altering the Future Super Rare BT13-093
- SS Trunks, Altering the Future SPR Special Rare BT13-093
- Android 13, Robotic Unity Uncommon BT13-094
- SS Son Goku, Trusted Ally Uncommon BT13-095
- SS Son Goku, the Hero Returns Common BT13-096
- SS Son Gohan, Desperate Last Stand Common BT13-097
- Son Gohan, Trusted Ally Rare BT13-098
- Son Gohan, Warrior of Hope Uncommon BT13-099
- SS Vegeta, Trusted Ally Uncommon BT13-100
- Trunks, Might Born of Hope Super Rare BT13-101
- SS Trunks, to Change the Future Uncommon BT13-102
- Trunks, Warrior of Hope Common BT13-103
- Piccolo, Trusted Ally Common BT13-104
- Bulma, Hope for a Better Future Rare BT13-105
- Android 17 & Android 18, Bringers of the Apocalypse Super Rare BT13-106
- Android 17 & Android 18, Demonic Duo Rare BT13-107
- Android 17 Common BT13-108
- Android 17, Sibling Strike Uncommon BT13-109
- Android 18 Common BT13-110
- Android 18, Sibling Strike Uncommon BT13-111
- Android 16, Going All Out Common BT13-112
- Android 16, Mechanical Partner Rare BT13-113
- Android 19, Bionic Punisher Unleashed Rare BT13-114
- Android 20, Mechanical Patriarch Common BT13-115
- Android 20, Skill Absorber Common BT13-116
- Furious Awakening Common BT13-117
- The Future's in Your Hands Common BT13-118
- Assault of the Androids Rare BT13-119
- The Power of a Super Saiyan Super Rare BT13-120
- The Power of a Super Saiyan SPR Special Rare BT13-120
- Supreme Kai of Time // Supreme Kai of Time, the Chronokeeper Common BT13-121
- Mechikabura // Dark King Mechikabura, Restored to the Throne Uncommon BT13-122
- Demigra, Momentary Ally Super Rare BT13-123
- Demigra, Momentary Ally SPR Special Rare BT13-123
- Black Smoke Dragon, Offering of Destruction Uncommon BT13-124
- SS3 Bardock, Breaking Free From the Mask Super Rare BT13-125
- SS4 Son Goku, Thwarting the Dark Empire Common BT13-126
- Son Goten, Thwarting the Dark Empire Uncommon BT13-127
- Son Goten, Fusion Renewed Common BT13-128
- Son Goten, Time Patrol's Charity Common BT13-129
- SS4 Vegeta, Thwarting the Dark Empire Rare BT13-130
- Trunks, Thwarting the Dark Empire Uncommon BT13-131
- Trunks, Fusion Renewed Common BT13-132
- SS Gotenks, Surging Strike Uncommon BT13-133
- Gotenks, Fusion Renewed Common BT13-134
- Supreme Kai of Time, Time Labyrinth Unleashed Super Rare BT13-135
- Supreme Kai of Time, Time Labyrinth Unleashed SPR Special Rare BT13-135
- Dark Broly, the Vindicator Common BT13-136
- Dabura, Ritual at Hand Common BT13-137
- Demon God Towa, Ritual at Hand Rare BT13-138
- Demon God Towa, Offering of the Dark Dragon Balls Common BT13-139
- Demon God Putine, Ritual at Hand Rare BT13-140
- Demon God Gravy, Ritual at Hand Common BT13-141
- Dark King Mechikabura, Power Restored Super Rare BT13-142
- Mechikabura, Ritual at Hand Rare BT13-143
- Shroom, Ritual at Hand Uncommon BT13-144
- Salsa, Ritual at Hand Uncommon BT13-145
- King Vegeta, a Kingdom Lost Super Rare BT13-146
- Dark Masked King, Pursuit of Power Common BT13-147
- Dark Shenron, Wicked Wishmaster Common BT13-148
- Yearning for the Dark Dragon Balls Common BT13-149
- Clash of the Masked Warriors Rare BT13-150
- Darkness Judgment Rare BT13-151
- Syn Shenron, Corrupted by the Darkness Secret Rare BT13-152
- SS3 Gohanks, Interdimensional Warrior Secret Rare BT13-153
- Robelu, Demigra's Secretary Secret Rare BT13-154
Good luck completing Dragon Ball Super: Supreme Rivalry.