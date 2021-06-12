Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Union Force Checklist

Since I've begun collecting Dragon Ball Super Card Game cards, I haven't been able to find a simple checklist for each set… so I figured Bleeding Cool would be the exact right place to host one now that we're covering this exciting hobby. Here is the complete checklist for Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Union Force.

Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Union Force is the second main set released for the game and is designated the code BT2. It includes cards numbered up to BT2-123. Keep in mind that SPRs (Special Rares) will have the same numbering as Super Rare cards in Dragon Ball Super Card Game but feature different, rarer artwork.