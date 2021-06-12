Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Union Force Checklist
Since I've begun collecting Dragon Ball Super Card Game cards, I haven't been able to find a simple checklist for each set… so I figured Bleeding Cool would be the exact right place to host one now that we're covering this exciting hobby. Here is the complete checklist for Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Union Force.
Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Union Force is the second main set released for the game and is designated the code BT2. It includes cards numbered up to BT2-123. Keep in mind that SPRs (Special Rares) will have the same numbering as Super Rare cards in Dragon Ball Super Card Game but feature different, rarer artwork.
- Vegito // Fusion Warrior Super Saiyan Vegito Rare BT2-001
- Son Goku // Soul Unleashed Son Goku Uncommon BT2-002
- Babidi // Babidi, Creator of Evil Uncommon BT2-003
- Relentless Super Saiyan 3 Son Goku Rare BT2-004
- Relentless Super Saiyan 3 Son Goku (Demo Deck Non-Foil) Rare BT2-004
- Super Saiyan Son Goku Common BT2-005
- Miraculous Comeback Ultimate Gohan Super Rare BT2-006
- Fully Trained Son Gohan Common BT2-007
- Leap to The Future Son Goten Common BT2-008
- Ultimate Evil Dark Prince Vegeta Rare BT2-009
- Double Shot Super Saiyan 2 Vegeta Common BT2-010
- Leap to The Future Trunks Common BT2-011
- Repeated Force Vegito Super Rare BT2-012
- Repeated Force Vegito (SPR) Special Rare BT2-012
- Lightning Speed Vegito Rare BT2-013
- Ghost Attack Super Saiyan 3 Gotenks Rare BT2-014
- Prodigy Fusion Super Saiyan Gotenks Uncommon BT2-015
- Mighty Mask, The Mysterious Warrior Common BT2-016
- Hercule, Buu's Assistant Common BT2-017
- Videl, Gohan's Partner Common BT2-018
- Foreseeing East Supreme Kai Common BT2-019
- Kibito Common BT2-020
- Sensing Old Kai Common BT2-021
- Mind Controlling Babidi Uncommon BT2-022
- Dabura, The Wizard's Right Hand Uncommon BT2-023
- Attendants Spopovich and Yamu Common BT2-024
- Grand Evil Absorption Majin Buu Super Rare BT2-025
- Prodigy Absorption Majin Buu Uncommon BT2-026
- Awakening Evil Majin Buu Uncommon BT2-027
- Majin Buu Revived Common BT2-028
- Jiren, Fist of Justice Super Rare BT2-029
- Potara, The Kai's Secret Uncommon BT2-030
- Majin Buu's Sealed Ball Common BT2-031
- Piccolo's Help Common BT2-032
- Super Ghost Kamikaze Attack Common BT2-033
- Fused Zamasu // Absolute God Fused Zamasu Rare BT2-034
- Trunks // Trunks, Hope for the Future Uncommon BT2-035
- Goku Black // Goku Black, The Bringer of Despair Uncommon BT2-036
- Determined Striker SSB Son Goku Rare BT2-037
- Mighty Attack Son Goku Uncommon BT2-038
- Raging Spirit Son Gohan Common BT2-039
- Restless Spirit SSB Vegeta Super Rare BT2-040
- Vegeta, The Proud Father Uncommon BT2-041
- Trunks, The Constant Hope Super Rare BT2-042
- Trunks, Creator of the Future Rare BT2-043
- Unyielding Spirit Trunks Common BT2-044
- Bulma, Supporter of the Future Common BT2-045
- Beerus, Essence of Destruction Uncommon BT2-046
- Whis, The Sacred Guard Common BT2-047
- Group Leader Pilaf Common BT2-048
- Shu Common BT2-049
- Mai, Supporter of Hope Common BT2-050
- Power of Love Mai Common BT2-051
- Courageous Heart Yajirobe Common BT2-052
- Tiny Heroes Haru and Maki Common BT2-053
- Unstoppable Despair Goku Black Rose Super Rare BT2-054
- Warrior of the Gods Goku Black Common BT2-055
- Zamasu, The Alert God Rare BT2-056
- Zamasu, The Invincible Uncommon BT2-057
- Infinite Force Fused Zamasu Super Rare BT2-058
- Infinite Force Fused Zamasu (SPR) Special Rare BT2-058
- God of the Gods Great Priest Uncommon BT2-059
- Zen-Oh, The Plain God Uncommon BT2-060
- Universe 10 Supreme Kai Gowasu Common BT2-061
- Returning Evil Golden Frieza Super Rare BT2-062
- Father-Son Galick Gun Common BT2-063
- Mafuba Common BT2-064
- Time Ring Common BT2-065
- Trunks' Time Machine Common BT2-066
- Zen-Oh Button Common BT2-067
- Cell // Ultimate Lifeform Cell Rare BT2-068
- Son Gohan // Father-Son Kamehameha Goku&Gohan Uncommon BT2-069
- Android 17 // Diabolical Duo Androids 17 & 18 Uncommon BT2-070
- Inherited Will Super Saiyan Son Goku Rare BT2-071
- Bundle of Curiosity Son Goku Common BT2-072
- Piercing Super Saiyan 2 Son Gohan Super Rare BT2-073
- Fully Trained Super Saiyan Son Gohan Uncommon BT2-074
- Supreme DNA Son Gohan Common BT2-075
- Full Power Vegeta Rare BT2-076
- Vegeta Common BT2-077
- Full Power Trunks Uncommon BT2-078
- Aura of Rage Super Saiyan Trunks Common BT2-079
- Ready to Strike Piccolo Common BT2-080
- Destined Deed Krillin Common BT2-081
- Yamcha Common BT2-082
- Martial Expert Tien Shinhan Uncommon BT2-083
- Perfect Force Cell Super Rare BT2-084
- Perfect Force Cell (SPR) Special Rare BT2-084
- Evolving Evil Lifeform Cell Rare BT2-085
- Growing Evil Lifeform Cell Uncommon BT2-086
- Uncountable Many Cell Jr. Common BT2-087
- Expanding Energy Android 17 Uncommon BT2-088
- Twin Brother Android 17 Common BT2-089
- Exterminating Energy Android 18 Uncommon BT2-090
- Twin Sister Android 18 Common BT2-091
- Encroaching Terror Android 19 Common BT2-092
- Terrible Creator Android 20 Common BT2-093
- Iron Hammer of Justice Android 16 Common BT2-094
- Hidden Awakening Kale Super Rare BT2-095
- Cell Absorption Common BT2-096
- Enraged Gohan Awakening Common BT2-097
- Father-Son Kamehameha Common BT2-098
- Cell's Birth Common BT2-099
- Meta-Cooler // Nucleus of Evil Meta-Cooler Core Rare BT2-100
- Cooler // Cooler, Leader of Troops Uncommon BT2-101
- Chilled // Chilled, Harbinger of Destruction Uncommon BT2-102
- Heartless Strike Frieza Rare BT2-103
- Destructive Occupation Frieza Uncommon BT2-104
- Overpowering King Cold Rare BT2-105
- Awakening Core Meta-Cooler Uncommon BT2-106
- Infinite Multiplication Meta-Cooler Common BT2-107
- The Infinite Force Meta-Cooler Core Super Rare BT2-108
- The Infinite Force Meta-Cooler Core (SPR) Special Rare BT2-108
- Meta-Cooler Core Uncommon BT2-109
- Cooler, Blood of the Tyrant Clan Super Rare BT2-110
- Secret Evolution Cooler Rare BT2-111
- Chilled, Army General Rare BT2-112
- Pivotal Defense Cyclopian Guard Common BT2-113
- Guide Robo, Usher of Death Common BT2-114
- Cooler's Armored Squadron Leader Salza Uncommon BT2-115
- Cooler's Armored Squadron Dore Common BT2-116
- Cooler's Armored Squadron Neiz Common BT2-117
- Tobi, The Obedient Soldier Common BT2-118
- Cabira, The Obedient Soldier Common BT2-119
- Darkness Eye Beam Common BT2-120
- Death Razor Common BT2-121
- Big Gete Star Common BT2-122
- Ultimate Force SSB Vegito Secret Rare BT2-123