Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Union Force Checklist

Since I've begun collecting Dragon Ball Super Card Game cards, I haven't been able to find a simple checklist for each set… so I figured Bleeding Cool would be the exact right place to host one now that we're covering this exciting hobby. Here is the complete checklist for Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Union Force.

Union Force logo. Credit: Dragon Ball Super Card Game
Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Union Force is the second main set released for the game and is designated the code BT2. It includes cards numbered up to BT2-123. Keep in mind that SPRs (Special Rares) will have the same numbering as Super Rare cards in Dragon Ball Super Card Game but feature different, rarer artwork.

  • Vegito // Fusion Warrior Super Saiyan Vegito Rare BT2-001
  • Son Goku // Soul Unleashed Son Goku Uncommon BT2-002
  • Babidi // Babidi, Creator of Evil Uncommon BT2-003
  • Relentless Super Saiyan 3 Son Goku Rare BT2-004
  • Relentless Super Saiyan 3 Son Goku (Demo Deck Non-Foil) Rare BT2-004
  • Super Saiyan Son Goku Common BT2-005
  • Miraculous Comeback Ultimate Gohan Super Rare BT2-006
  • Fully Trained Son Gohan Common BT2-007
  • Leap to The Future Son Goten Common BT2-008
  • Ultimate Evil Dark Prince Vegeta Rare BT2-009
  • Double Shot Super Saiyan 2 Vegeta Common BT2-010
  • Leap to The Future Trunks Common BT2-011
  • Repeated Force Vegito Super Rare BT2-012
  • Repeated Force Vegito (SPR) Special Rare BT2-012
  • Lightning Speed Vegito Rare BT2-013
  • Ghost Attack Super Saiyan 3 Gotenks Rare BT2-014
  • Prodigy Fusion Super Saiyan Gotenks Uncommon BT2-015
  • Mighty Mask, The Mysterious Warrior Common BT2-016
  • Hercule, Buu's Assistant Common BT2-017
  • Videl, Gohan's Partner Common BT2-018
  • Foreseeing East Supreme Kai Common BT2-019
  • Kibito Common BT2-020
  • Sensing Old Kai Common BT2-021
  • Mind Controlling Babidi Uncommon BT2-022
  • Dabura, The Wizard's Right Hand Uncommon BT2-023
  • Attendants Spopovich and Yamu Common BT2-024
  • Grand Evil Absorption Majin Buu Super Rare BT2-025
  • Prodigy Absorption Majin Buu Uncommon BT2-026
  • Awakening Evil Majin Buu Uncommon BT2-027
  • Majin Buu Revived Common BT2-028
  • Jiren, Fist of Justice Super Rare BT2-029
  • Potara, The Kai's Secret Uncommon BT2-030
  • Majin Buu's Sealed Ball Common BT2-031
  • Piccolo's Help Common BT2-032
  • Super Ghost Kamikaze Attack Common BT2-033
  • Fused Zamasu // Absolute God Fused Zamasu Rare BT2-034
  • Trunks // Trunks, Hope for the Future Uncommon BT2-035
  • Goku Black // Goku Black, The Bringer of Despair Uncommon BT2-036
  • Determined Striker SSB Son Goku Rare BT2-037
  • Mighty Attack Son Goku Uncommon BT2-038
  • Raging Spirit Son Gohan Common BT2-039
  • Restless Spirit SSB Vegeta Super Rare BT2-040
  • Vegeta, The Proud Father Uncommon BT2-041
  • Trunks, The Constant Hope Super Rare BT2-042
  • Trunks, Creator of the Future Rare BT2-043
  • Unyielding Spirit Trunks Common BT2-044
  • Bulma, Supporter of the Future Common BT2-045
  • Beerus, Essence of Destruction Uncommon BT2-046
  • Whis, The Sacred Guard Common BT2-047
  • Group Leader Pilaf Common BT2-048
  • Shu Common BT2-049
  • Mai, Supporter of Hope Common BT2-050
  • Power of Love Mai Common BT2-051
  • Courageous Heart Yajirobe Common BT2-052
  • Tiny Heroes Haru and Maki Common BT2-053
  • Unstoppable Despair Goku Black Rose Super Rare BT2-054
  • Warrior of the Gods Goku Black Common BT2-055
  • Zamasu, The Alert God Rare BT2-056
  • Zamasu, The Invincible Uncommon BT2-057
  • Infinite Force Fused Zamasu Super Rare BT2-058
  • Infinite Force Fused Zamasu (SPR) Special Rare BT2-058
  • God of the Gods Great Priest Uncommon BT2-059
  • Zen-Oh, The Plain God Uncommon BT2-060
  • Universe 10 Supreme Kai Gowasu Common BT2-061
  • Returning Evil Golden Frieza Super Rare BT2-062
  • Father-Son Galick Gun Common BT2-063
  • Mafuba Common BT2-064
  • Time Ring Common BT2-065
  • Trunks' Time Machine Common BT2-066
  • Zen-Oh Button Common BT2-067
  • Cell // Ultimate Lifeform Cell Rare BT2-068
  • Son Gohan // Father-Son Kamehameha Goku&Gohan Uncommon BT2-069
  • Android 17 // Diabolical Duo Androids 17 & 18 Uncommon BT2-070
  • Inherited Will Super Saiyan Son Goku Rare BT2-071
  • Bundle of Curiosity Son Goku Common BT2-072
  • Piercing Super Saiyan 2 Son Gohan Super Rare BT2-073
  • Fully Trained Super Saiyan Son Gohan Uncommon BT2-074
  • Supreme DNA Son Gohan Common BT2-075
  • Full Power Vegeta Rare BT2-076
  • Vegeta Common BT2-077
  • Full Power Trunks Uncommon BT2-078
  • Aura of Rage Super Saiyan Trunks Common BT2-079
  • Ready to Strike Piccolo Common BT2-080
  • Destined Deed Krillin Common BT2-081
  • Yamcha Common BT2-082
  • Martial Expert Tien Shinhan Uncommon BT2-083
  • Perfect Force Cell Super Rare BT2-084
  • Perfect Force Cell (SPR) Special Rare BT2-084
  • Evolving Evil Lifeform Cell Rare BT2-085
  • Growing Evil Lifeform Cell Uncommon BT2-086
  • Uncountable Many Cell Jr. Common BT2-087
  • Expanding Energy Android 17 Uncommon BT2-088
  • Twin Brother Android 17 Common BT2-089
  • Exterminating Energy Android 18 Uncommon BT2-090
  • Twin Sister Android 18 Common BT2-091
  • Encroaching Terror Android 19 Common BT2-092
  • Terrible Creator Android 20 Common BT2-093
  • Iron Hammer of Justice Android 16 Common BT2-094
  • Hidden Awakening Kale Super Rare BT2-095
  • Cell Absorption Common BT2-096
  • Enraged Gohan Awakening Common BT2-097
  • Father-Son Kamehameha Common BT2-098
  • Cell's Birth Common BT2-099
  • Meta-Cooler // Nucleus of Evil Meta-Cooler Core Rare BT2-100
  • Cooler // Cooler, Leader of Troops Uncommon BT2-101
  • Chilled // Chilled, Harbinger of Destruction Uncommon BT2-102
  • Heartless Strike Frieza Rare BT2-103
  • Destructive Occupation Frieza Uncommon BT2-104
  • Overpowering King Cold Rare BT2-105
  • Awakening Core Meta-Cooler Uncommon BT2-106
  • Infinite Multiplication Meta-Cooler Common BT2-107
  • The Infinite Force Meta-Cooler Core Super Rare BT2-108
  • The Infinite Force Meta-Cooler Core (SPR) Special Rare BT2-108
  • Meta-Cooler Core Uncommon BT2-109
  • Cooler, Blood of the Tyrant Clan Super Rare BT2-110
  • Secret Evolution Cooler Rare BT2-111
  • Chilled, Army General Rare BT2-112
  • Pivotal Defense Cyclopian Guard Common BT2-113
  • Guide Robo, Usher of Death Common BT2-114
  • Cooler's Armored Squadron Leader Salza Uncommon BT2-115
  • Cooler's Armored Squadron Dore Common BT2-116
  • Cooler's Armored Squadron Neiz Common BT2-117
  • Tobi, The Obedient Soldier Common BT2-118
  • Cabira, The Obedient Soldier Common BT2-119
  • Darkness Eye Beam Common BT2-120
  • Death Razor Common BT2-121
  • Big Gete Star Common BT2-122
  • Ultimate Force SSB Vegito Secret Rare BT2-123

