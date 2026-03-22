Posted in: 2K Games, Borderlands, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Borderlands, Borderlands 4

Borderlands 4 Reveals Story Pack 1 Will Arrive Later This Week

Borderlands 4 has revealed new details of what's coming to Story Pack 1: Mad Ellie and the Vault of the Damned later this week

Article Summary Borderlands 4 Story Pack 1: Mad Ellie and the Vault of the Damned drops March 26, 2026.

Explore The Whispering Glacier, battling new bosses, mini-bosses, and uncovering secrets.

Play as new Vault Hunter C4SH the Rogue, wielding a magical deck and unique Action Skills.

Earn new loot, Pearlescent weapons, Legendary gear, and 28 fresh cosmetics for your Vault Hunters.

2K Games has revealed details of the next major update coming to Borderlands 4, as they will release Story Pack 1: Mad Ellie and the Vault of the Damned this week. This new pack will give players access to the all-new Vault Hunter, C4SH, after being teased for months until they finally gave this content a launch date. You'll also see a new zone containing several missions, activities, collectibles, and more. Plus several new boss fights; more loot; and other additions. We have the full rundown from the devs below along with several images and trailers, as the content drops on March 26, 2026.

Uncover the Mysteries of the Whispering Glacier in Borderlands 4

As a malicious cosmic entity threatens Kairos, and madness lingers on the frigid wind, players will join forces with the plucky, take-no-mess Ellie — mechanic extraordinaire and daughter of Moxxi — on a quest to destroy an alien monolith and enter the accursed Vault of the Damned. Guided by the returning peculiar proprietor Mancubus Bloodtooth, players will brave the icy wastes of The Whispering Glacier, a frozen expanse littered with the husks of derelict ships and dark secrets.

Borderlands fans will recognize returning faces in Story Pack 1 and reunite with oddballs like Mancubus, Pickle, and Crazy Earl. But this self-contained story doesn't require prior knowledge to be enjoyed, so Vault Hunters of any tenure can feel comfortable jumping right in. In addition to an aggressively arctic climate and gruesome sights, The Whispering Glacier is also packed with new story missions, side missions, activities, and collectibles. Later in mission progression, players will be able to destroy gargantuan growths of pulsating flesh to unlock new areas, loot, and puzzles. An all-new World Boss mechanic warps players who commune with eldritch trees to a nightmarish dimension where a random boss lies in wait.

In order to access The Whispering Glacier region, players need to own Story Pack 1 and will first need to complete the "A Lot to Process" mission in the Fadefields; its content is recommended for Vault Hunters of level 13 or higher. Additionally, players can start a new Vault Hunter that skips directly to the Mad Ellie and the Vault of the Damned content at level 13. Alongside the release of Story Pack 1, Borderlands 4 will release a major update that brings the highly requested shared progression across characters, so new characters on the same account will gain access to map progression, SDU tokens, Hover Drives, cosmetic rewards, and activity progression. (Note: in new playthroughs, some fast-travel locations are locked behind campaign progression.) As noted in our roadmap, cross-platform saves are something the team continues to work on for a later update.

Play as the New Vault Hunter: C4SH the Rogue

Players can set off across the icy wastes as the first of two new Vault Hunters coming to Borderlands 4, C4SH the Rogue, a CasinoBot with a new lease on life. After winning a high-stakes card game, he gained a magical deck that imbues him with eldritch boons. This would be a cursed trophy for most people, but for a robot who has been able to game the solar system's casinos and battlefields with statistical knowledge, he finally knows what unpredictability feels like. For the first time, he feels human. This drives him to play nothing safe, always bet on himself, and take as many risks as possible.

C4SH is all about going for broke as a devil-may-care gambler, bending luck in your favor to make quick work of enemies. For example, one of C4SH's unique Action Skills, Sleight of Hand, allows C4SH to draw cards from his randomized deck and he throws them to unleash powerful spells. Similar to the other Vault Hunters in Borderlands 4, C4SH has three unique Action Skills to choose from, and can enhance his abilities via three branching skill trees full of powerful Passives and Augments. Stay tuned for C4SH's full gameplay reveal and cinematic character short next week, ahead of the release of Story Pack 1.

Conquer Deadly Threats and Earn Tantalizing Loot

Story Pack 1 introduces a host of new challenges across The Whispering Glacier, including two major boss fights and 16 minibosses. To reach them, players will need to carve their path through plenty of tough enemies like the grizzled soldiers of the DAHL Legion, who abandoned their posts on Elpis to wreak havoc on Kairos, and fierce Kraggons and Scavs. Players can look forward to plenty of suitable rewards for their troubles. Story Pack 1 features three new Pearlescent weapons and 11 new pieces of Legendary gear, including two Grenades, two Heavy Weapons, two Shields, and five Class Mods, allowing for the creation of even more novel and powerful Vault Hunter Builds. Mad Ellie and the Vault of the Damned also contains a total of 28 new cosmetic items including:

Two Vault Hunter Heads usable by all Vault Hunters

Four Vault Hunter Skins usable by all Vault Hunters

Eight Vault Hunter Heads usable by C4SH

One alternate Vault Hunter body usable by C4SH

Four Weapon Skins

Four Vehicle Skins

Three ECHO-4 Drone Skins & Attachments

One ECHO-4 Frame

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