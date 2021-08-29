Pokémon Platinum Sealed Brick Of 4 Now On Auction At ComicConnect

ComicConnect Sponsored

ComicConnect, the premier collectibles marketplace and auction house based in New York, NY, has put a sealed brick of four copies of Pokémon Platinum up for auction! The Pokémon franchise has come a long way, and with Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl coming out this November, this game will be more popular now than it ever has been! Prospective bidders have until Sunday, August 29th at 4:48 PM Eastern Time to place a bid on these four copies of this amazing video game for the Nintendo DS handheld system.

The front of the packaging for the four sealed copies of Pokémon Platinum for the Nintendo DS. Currently available on auction at ComicConnect's website.
Pokémon Platinum furthers the storyline first detailed in the video game franchise's Diamond and Pearl versions. There are some key differences between Platinum and the other two aforementioned games. This includes a whole new area where the decisive battle against the game's mascot, the legendary Pokémon Giratina, takes place. Furthermore, according to the item's description in the auction listing on ComicConnect's website:

85+ Archival; NM+; #71691226; 4-Count Game Bundle
Developed by Gamefreak; Enhanced port of the 2004 Nintendo DS game Pokemon Diamond and Pearl; Produce by Junichi Masuda; Cover Artist: Ken Sugimori
Another world has emerged in the Sinnoh region…A world where time and space are altered! Catch, train, and battle your favorite Pokémon, and discover ancient, mythical Pokémon in this exciting new adventure!

The rear side of the packaging for the four sealed copies of Pokémon Platinum for the Nintendo DS. Currently available on auction at ComicConnect's website.
If you wish to bid on this wonderful brick of four copies of this Pokémon game, please kindly remember that you have until Sunday, August 29th at 4:48 PM Eastern Time to do so. You can find the item's auction listing on ComicConnect's website by clicking here. Good luck!

