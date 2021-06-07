Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Vicious Rejuvenation Checklist
Comments
Since I've begun collecting Dragon Ball Super Card Game cards, I haven't been able to find a simple checklist for each set… so I figured Bleeding Cool would be the exact right place to host one now that we're covering this exciting hobby. Here is the complete checklist for Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Vicious Rejuvenation.
Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Supreme Rivalry is the thirteenth official set, is designated the code BT12, and includes cards numbered up to BT13-154. Keep in mind that SPRs (Special Rares) will have the same numbering as Super Rare cards in Dragon Ball Super Card Game but feature different, rarer artwork.
- Launch // Launch, Nothing to Sneeze At Common BT12-001
- King Piccolo // King Piccolo, Demonic Rejuvenation Uncommon BT12-002
- Bulma, Secret Supporter Uncommon BT12-003
- Piccolo Jr., Descendant of the King Super Rare BT12-004
- Piccolo Jr., Descendant of the King (SPR) Special Rare BT12-004
- Son Goku, Eye for an Eye Super Rare BT12-005
- Son Goku, Eye for an Eye (SPR) Special Rare BT12-005
- Son Goku, Ready for Anything Common BT12-006
- Krillin, Dearest Friend Common BT12-007
- Yamcha, Righteous Onslaught Common BT12-008
- Tien Shinhan, Ready for Anything Common BT12-009
- Master Roshi, Ready for Anything Common BT12-010
- Bulma, Confident Friend Uncommon BT12-011
- Launch, Brown County's Most Wanted Rare BT12-012
- Launch, the Pure-Hearted Super Rare BT12-013
- Pilaf, the Gang's All Here! Common BT12-014
- Shu Common BT12-015
- Mai Common BT12-016
- King Piccolo, Evil Dictator Super Rare BT12-017
- King Piccolo, Time to Fight Rare BT12-018
- King Piccolo, Dragon Ball Obsession Uncommon BT12-019
- Tambourine, Reign of Terror Uncommon BT12-020
- Cymbal, Reign of Terror Common BT12-021
- Drum, Reign of Terror Common BT12-022
- Piano, Reign of Terror Rare BT12-023
- Master Roshi's Mafuba Rare BT12-024
- Attack of the Demon Clan Rare BT12-025
- Achoo! Uncommon BT12-026
- Paikuhan // Paikuhan, Penetrating Strike Uncommon BT12-027
- Janemba // Janemba, Demonic Dynasty Common BT12-028
- Frieza & Cell, a Match Made in Hell Super Rare BT12-029
- Frieza & Cell, a Match Made in Hell (SPR) Special Rare BT12-029
- Majin Buu, Dimensional Intervention Uncommon BT12-030
- Son Goku, Heavy Hitter Uncommon BT12-031
- Son Goku, Fusion Synergy Uncommon BT12-032
- Great Saiyaman, Punisher of Evil Rare BT12-033
- Son Goten, Battling the Forces of Evil Common BT12-034
- Vegeta, Sentinel from Hell Uncommon BT12-035
- Vegeta, Fusion Synergy Common BT12-036
- Trunks, Battling the Forces of Evil Uncommon BT12-037
- Gogeta, Godspeed Demolisher Super Rare BT12-038
- Gogeta, the Demon Destroyer Rare BT12-039
- Veku, Making Excuses Common BT12-040
- Gotenks, Battling the Forces of Evil Super Rare BT12-041
- Paikuhan, Stalling for Time Rare BT12-042
- Paikuhan, Flawless Technique Common BT12-043
- Paikuhan, Supporting His Comrades Uncommon BT12-044
- Janemba, Bewitching Blow Super Rare BT12-045
- Janemba, Bewitching Blow (SPR) Special Rare BT12-045
- Janemba (A) Common BT12-046
- Janemba (B) Common BT12-047
- Janemba, Enchanted Transformation Rare BT12-048
- Saike Demon, the Careless Common BT12-049
- Janemba, Rampaging Demon Uncommon BT12-050
- Janemba, Dark Parasite Rare BT12-051
- Five-Star Ball, Parasitic Darkness Common BT12-052
- West Galaxy Revival Rare BT12-053
- Soul Cleansing Machine Common BT12-054
- Lord Slug // Lord Slug, Rejuvenated Invader Common BT12-055
- Turles // Turles, Fiendish Force Uncommon BT12-056
- King Piccolo, Dimensional Conqueror Super Rare BT12-057
- King Piccolo, Dimensional Conqueror (SPR) Special Rare BT12-057
- Raditz, Invader From Afar Uncommon BT12-058
- Lord Slug, Monstrous Muscle Super Rare BT12-059
- Lord Slug, Thwarter of Plans Super Rare BT12-060
- Lord Slug, Conqueror Restored Rare BT12-061
- Angila, Invader of Earth Uncommon BT12-062
- Medamatcha, Invader of Earth Rare BT12-063
- Wings, Invader of Earth Rare BT12-064
- Zeiun Common BT12-065
- Kakuja Common BT12-066
- Gyoshu, Invader of Earth Uncommon BT12-067
- Turles, Cosmic Rogue Super Rare BT12-068
- Turles, Cosmic Rogue (SPR) Special Rare BT12-068
- Turles, Crusher Corps Commander Uncommon BT12-069
- Turles, Invader of Earth Super Rare BT12-070
- Amond, Invader of Earth Common BT12-071
- Daiz, Invader of Earth Common BT12-072
- Cacao, Invader of Earth Common BT12-073
- Rasin, Invader of Earth Common BT12-074
- Lakasei, Invader of Earth Common BT12-075
- Lord Slug, Out of Control Uncommon BT12-076
- Lord Slug, Dark Parasite Rare BT12-077
- Turles, Chaotic Rampage Uncommon BT12-078
- Turles, Dark Parasite Rare BT12-079
- Four-Star Ball, Parasitic Darkness Common BT12-080
- Six-Star Ball, Parasitic Darkness Common BT12-081
- The Tree of Might Common BT12-082
- Fruit of the Tree of Might Rare BT12-083
- Kill Driver Uncommon BT12-084
- Whis // Whis, Godly Mentor Common BT12-085
- Frieza // Frieza, Resurrected Uncommon BT12-086
- Vados, Cosmic Aide Uncommon BT12-087
- Ginyu, a New Transformation Super Rare BT12-088
- Ginyu, a New Transformation (SPR) Special Rare BT12-088
- Son Goku, Deity's Disciple Rare BT12-089
- Son Goku Common BT12-090
- Son Gohan, Stalling for Time Common BT12-091
- Vegeta, Deity's Disciple Rare BT12-092
- Vegeta Common BT12-093
- Piccolo, Precision Strikes Common BT12-094
- Krillin, Making a Comeback Common BT12-095
- Master Roshi, Body of Steel Common BT12-096
- Bulma, Sending Out an SOS Rare BT12-097
- Beerus, in Awe of the Golden Emperor Rare BT12-098
- Whis, a Helping Hand Super Rare BT12-099
- Frieza, Divine Transformation Super Rare BT12-100
- Frieza, Trained at Last Rare BT12-101
- Frieza, the Onslaught Begins Uncommon BT12-102
- Frieza, Same Stuff Different Day Common BT12-103
- Sorbet, Commander of Frieza's Forces Uncommon BT12-104
- Ginyu, One Last Body Change Rare BT12-105
- Tagoma, Cold as Ice Uncommon BT12-106
- Shisami, Frieza Force Elite Uncommon BT12-107
- Omega Shenron, Allies Absorbed Super Rare BT12-108
- Omega Shenron, Allies Absorbed (SPR) Special Rare BT12-108
- Nuova Shenron, Flame Shot Unleashed Super Rare BT12-109
- Nuova Shenron, the Pyromancer Uncommon BT12-110
- Rage Shenron, Electricity Absorbed Common BT12-111
- Rage Shenron, the Electromancer Common BT12-112
- Oceanus Shenron, the Anemancer Super Rare BT12-113
- Oceanus Shenron, Swift Spirals Common BT12-114
- Negative Energy Four-Star Ball Common BT12-115
- Negative Energy Five-Star Ball Common BT12-116
- Negative Energy Six-Star Ball Common BT12-117
- Spatial Transmission Uncommon BT12-118
- Burning Spin Uncommon BT12-119
- Dragon Thunder Rare BT12-120
- Cutting-Edge Recovery Device Common BT12-121
- Son Goku & Vegeta // Gogeta, Fateful Fusion Uncommon BT12-122
- Shroom & Salsa // Shroom & Salsa, Might of the Demon Gods Common BT12-123
- Paikuhan, Savior from Another Time Super Rare BT12-124
- Paikuhan, Savior from Another Time (SPR) Special Rare BT12-124
- Dabura, Dimensional Meddler Uncommon BT12-125
- Towa, Dimensional Meddler Common BT12-126
- Son Goku, Catastrophic Premonition Uncommon BT12-127
- Son Goku, True Fighting Spirit Common BT12-128
- SS3 Son Gohan, Marvelous Might Common BT12-129
- Son Gohan, Catastrophic Premonition Common BT12-130
- Son Gohan, Brainy Backup Common BT12-131
- Vegeta, Catastrophic Premonition Uncommon BT12-132
- Vegeta, True Fighting Spirit Common BT12-133
- SS3 Trunks, Marvelous Might Common BT12-134
- Trunks, Catastrophic Premonition Common BT12-135
- SS3 Gogeta, Marvelous Might Super Rare BT12-136
- SS3 Gogeta, Marvelous Might (SPR) Special Rare BT12-136
- Gogeta, Fearless Fusion Rare BT12-137
- Gohanks, Marvelous Might Rare BT12-138
- Gohanks, Master-Student Union Rare BT12-139
- Dark Masked King, Devilish Dominator Super Rare BT12-140
- Towa, Dimensional Convoker Uncommon BT12-141
- Chain Attack Gravy Uncommon BT12-142
- Chain Attack Putine Uncommon BT12-143
- Mechikabura, the King's Summons Super Rare BT12-144
- Shroom, a New Demon God Rare BT12-145
- Shroom Common BT12-146
- Salsa, a New Demon God Rare BT12-147
- Salsa Common BT12-148
- Temptation of the Mask Rare BT12-149
- Dark King's Flash Common BT12-150
- Explosive Barrage Slash Common BT12-151
- Super Paikuhan, Might Manifested Secret Rare BT12-152
- Majin Buu, Incarnation of Demonic Evil Secret Rare BT12-153
- Supreme Kai of Time, Spacetime Unraveler Secret Rare BT12-154
Good luck completing Dragon Ball Super: Vicious Rejuvenation.