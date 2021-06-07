Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Vicious Rejuvenation Checklist

Since I've begun collecting Dragon Ball Super Card Game cards, I haven't been able to find a simple checklist for each set… so I figured Bleeding Cool would be the exact right place to host one now that we're covering this exciting hobby. Here is the complete checklist for Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Vicious Rejuvenation.

Vicious Rejuvenation logo. Credit: Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Supreme Rivalry is the thirteenth official set, is designated the code BT12, and includes cards numbered up to BT13-154. Keep in mind that SPRs (Special Rares) will have the same numbering as Super Rare cards in Dragon Ball Super Card Game but feature different, rarer artwork.

  • Launch // Launch, Nothing to Sneeze At Common BT12-001
  • King Piccolo // King Piccolo, Demonic Rejuvenation Uncommon BT12-002
  • Bulma, Secret Supporter Uncommon BT12-003
  • Piccolo Jr., Descendant of the King Super Rare BT12-004
  • Piccolo Jr., Descendant of the King (SPR) Special Rare BT12-004
  • Son Goku, Eye for an Eye Super Rare BT12-005
  • Son Goku, Eye for an Eye (SPR) Special Rare BT12-005
  • Son Goku, Ready for Anything Common BT12-006
  • Krillin, Dearest Friend Common BT12-007
  • Yamcha, Righteous Onslaught Common BT12-008
  • Tien Shinhan, Ready for Anything Common BT12-009
  • Master Roshi, Ready for Anything Common BT12-010
  • Bulma, Confident Friend Uncommon BT12-011
  • Launch, Brown County's Most Wanted Rare BT12-012
  • Launch, the Pure-Hearted Super Rare BT12-013
  • Pilaf, the Gang's All Here! Common BT12-014
  • Shu Common BT12-015
  • Mai Common BT12-016
  • King Piccolo, Evil Dictator Super Rare BT12-017
  • King Piccolo, Time to Fight Rare BT12-018
  • King Piccolo, Dragon Ball Obsession Uncommon BT12-019
  • Tambourine, Reign of Terror Uncommon BT12-020
  • Cymbal, Reign of Terror Common BT12-021
  • Drum, Reign of Terror Common BT12-022
  • Piano, Reign of Terror Rare BT12-023
  • Master Roshi's Mafuba Rare BT12-024
  • Attack of the Demon Clan Rare BT12-025
  • Achoo! Uncommon BT12-026
  • Paikuhan // Paikuhan, Penetrating Strike Uncommon BT12-027
  • Janemba // Janemba, Demonic Dynasty Common BT12-028
  • Frieza & Cell, a Match Made in Hell Super Rare BT12-029
  • Frieza & Cell, a Match Made in Hell (SPR) Special Rare BT12-029
  • Majin Buu, Dimensional Intervention Uncommon BT12-030
  • Son Goku, Heavy Hitter Uncommon BT12-031
  • Son Goku, Fusion Synergy Uncommon BT12-032
  • Great Saiyaman, Punisher of Evil Rare BT12-033
  • Son Goten, Battling the Forces of Evil Common BT12-034
  • Vegeta, Sentinel from Hell Uncommon BT12-035
  • Vegeta, Fusion Synergy Common BT12-036
  • Trunks, Battling the Forces of Evil Uncommon BT12-037
  • Gogeta, Godspeed Demolisher Super Rare BT12-038
  • Gogeta, the Demon Destroyer Rare BT12-039
  • Veku, Making Excuses Common BT12-040
  • Gotenks, Battling the Forces of Evil Super Rare BT12-041
  • Paikuhan, Stalling for Time Rare BT12-042
  • Paikuhan, Flawless Technique Common BT12-043
  • Paikuhan, Supporting His Comrades Uncommon BT12-044
  • Janemba, Bewitching Blow Super Rare BT12-045
  • Janemba, Bewitching Blow (SPR) Special Rare BT12-045
  • Janemba (A) Common BT12-046
  • Janemba (B) Common BT12-047
  • Janemba, Enchanted Transformation Rare BT12-048
  • Saike Demon, the Careless Common BT12-049
  • Janemba, Rampaging Demon Uncommon BT12-050
  • Janemba, Dark Parasite Rare BT12-051
  • Five-Star Ball, Parasitic Darkness Common BT12-052
  • West Galaxy Revival Rare BT12-053
  • Soul Cleansing Machine Common BT12-054
  • Lord Slug // Lord Slug, Rejuvenated Invader Common BT12-055
  • Turles // Turles, Fiendish Force Uncommon BT12-056
  • King Piccolo, Dimensional Conqueror Super Rare BT12-057
  • King Piccolo, Dimensional Conqueror (SPR) Special Rare BT12-057
  • Raditz, Invader From Afar Uncommon BT12-058
  • Lord Slug, Monstrous Muscle Super Rare BT12-059
  • Lord Slug, Thwarter of Plans Super Rare BT12-060
  • Lord Slug, Conqueror Restored Rare BT12-061
  • Angila, Invader of Earth Uncommon BT12-062
  • Medamatcha, Invader of Earth Rare BT12-063
  • Wings, Invader of Earth Rare BT12-064
  • Zeiun Common BT12-065
  • Kakuja Common BT12-066
  • Gyoshu, Invader of Earth Uncommon BT12-067
  • Turles, Cosmic Rogue Super Rare BT12-068
  • Turles, Cosmic Rogue (SPR) Special Rare BT12-068
  • Turles, Crusher Corps Commander Uncommon BT12-069
  • Turles, Invader of Earth Super Rare BT12-070
  • Amond, Invader of Earth Common BT12-071
  • Daiz, Invader of Earth Common BT12-072
  • Cacao, Invader of Earth Common BT12-073
  • Rasin, Invader of Earth Common BT12-074
  • Lakasei, Invader of Earth Common BT12-075
  • Lord Slug, Out of Control Uncommon BT12-076
  • Lord Slug, Dark Parasite Rare BT12-077
  • Turles, Chaotic Rampage Uncommon BT12-078
  • Turles, Dark Parasite Rare BT12-079
  • Four-Star Ball, Parasitic Darkness Common BT12-080
  • Six-Star Ball, Parasitic Darkness Common BT12-081
  • The Tree of Might Common BT12-082
  • Fruit of the Tree of Might Rare BT12-083
  • Kill Driver Uncommon BT12-084
  • Whis // Whis, Godly Mentor Common BT12-085
  • Frieza // Frieza, Resurrected Uncommon BT12-086
  • Vados, Cosmic Aide Uncommon BT12-087
  • Ginyu, a New Transformation Super Rare BT12-088
  • Ginyu, a New Transformation (SPR) Special Rare BT12-088
  • Son Goku, Deity's Disciple Rare BT12-089
  • Son Goku Common BT12-090
  • Son Gohan, Stalling for Time Common BT12-091
  • Vegeta, Deity's Disciple Rare BT12-092
  • Vegeta Common BT12-093
  • Piccolo, Precision Strikes Common BT12-094
  • Krillin, Making a Comeback Common BT12-095
  • Master Roshi, Body of Steel Common BT12-096
  • Bulma, Sending Out an SOS Rare BT12-097
  • Beerus, in Awe of the Golden Emperor Rare BT12-098
  • Whis, a Helping Hand Super Rare BT12-099
  • Frieza, Divine Transformation Super Rare BT12-100
  • Frieza, Trained at Last Rare BT12-101
  • Frieza, the Onslaught Begins Uncommon BT12-102
  • Frieza, Same Stuff Different Day Common BT12-103
  • Sorbet, Commander of Frieza's Forces Uncommon BT12-104
  • Ginyu, One Last Body Change Rare BT12-105
  • Tagoma, Cold as Ice Uncommon BT12-106
  • Shisami, Frieza Force Elite Uncommon BT12-107
  • Omega Shenron, Allies Absorbed Super Rare BT12-108
  • Omega Shenron, Allies Absorbed (SPR) Special Rare BT12-108
  • Nuova Shenron, Flame Shot Unleashed Super Rare BT12-109
  • Nuova Shenron, the Pyromancer Uncommon BT12-110
  • Rage Shenron, Electricity Absorbed Common BT12-111
  • Rage Shenron, the Electromancer Common BT12-112
  • Oceanus Shenron, the Anemancer Super Rare BT12-113
  • Oceanus Shenron, Swift Spirals Common BT12-114
  • Negative Energy Four-Star Ball Common BT12-115
  • Negative Energy Five-Star Ball Common BT12-116
  • Negative Energy Six-Star Ball Common BT12-117
  • Spatial Transmission Uncommon BT12-118
  • Burning Spin Uncommon BT12-119
  • Dragon Thunder Rare BT12-120
  • Cutting-Edge Recovery Device Common BT12-121
  • Son Goku & Vegeta // Gogeta, Fateful Fusion Uncommon BT12-122
  • Shroom & Salsa // Shroom & Salsa, Might of the Demon Gods Common BT12-123
  • Paikuhan, Savior from Another Time Super Rare BT12-124
  • Paikuhan, Savior from Another Time (SPR) Special Rare BT12-124
  • Dabura, Dimensional Meddler Uncommon BT12-125
  • Towa, Dimensional Meddler Common BT12-126
  • Son Goku, Catastrophic Premonition Uncommon BT12-127
  • Son Goku, True Fighting Spirit Common BT12-128
  • SS3 Son Gohan, Marvelous Might Common BT12-129
  • Son Gohan, Catastrophic Premonition Common BT12-130
  • Son Gohan, Brainy Backup Common BT12-131
  • Vegeta, Catastrophic Premonition Uncommon BT12-132
  • Vegeta, True Fighting Spirit Common BT12-133
  • SS3 Trunks, Marvelous Might Common BT12-134
  • Trunks, Catastrophic Premonition Common BT12-135
  • SS3 Gogeta, Marvelous Might Super Rare BT12-136
  • SS3 Gogeta, Marvelous Might (SPR) Special Rare BT12-136
  • Gogeta, Fearless Fusion Rare BT12-137
  • Gohanks, Marvelous Might Rare BT12-138
  • Gohanks, Master-Student Union Rare BT12-139
  • Dark Masked King, Devilish Dominator Super Rare BT12-140
  • Towa, Dimensional Convoker Uncommon BT12-141
  • Chain Attack Gravy Uncommon BT12-142
  • Chain Attack Putine Uncommon BT12-143
  • Mechikabura, the King's Summons Super Rare BT12-144
  • Shroom, a New Demon God Rare BT12-145
  • Shroom Common BT12-146
  • Salsa, a New Demon God Rare BT12-147
  • Salsa Common BT12-148
  • Temptation of the Mask Rare BT12-149
  • Dark King's Flash Common BT12-150
  • Explosive Barrage Slash Common BT12-151
  • Super Paikuhan, Might Manifested Secret Rare BT12-152
  • Majin Buu, Incarnation of Demonic Evil Secret Rare BT12-153
  • Supreme Kai of Time, Spacetime Unraveler Secret Rare BT12-154

Good luck completing Dragon Ball Super: Vicious Rejuvenation.

