Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Vicious Rejuvenation Checklist

Since I've begun collecting Dragon Ball Super Card Game cards, I haven't been able to find a simple checklist for each set… so I figured Bleeding Cool would be the exact right place to host one now that we're covering this exciting hobby. Here is the complete checklist for Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Vicious Rejuvenation.

Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Supreme Rivalry is the thirteenth official set, is designated the code BT12, and includes cards numbered up to BT13-154. Keep in mind that SPRs (Special Rares) will have the same numbering as Super Rare cards in Dragon Ball Super Card Game but feature different, rarer artwork.

Launch // Launch, Nothing to Sneeze At Common BT12-001

King Piccolo // King Piccolo, Demonic Rejuvenation Uncommon BT12-002

Bulma, Secret Supporter Uncommon BT12-003

Piccolo Jr., Descendant of the King Super Rare BT12-004

Piccolo Jr., Descendant of the King (SPR) Special Rare BT12-004

Son Goku, Eye for an Eye Super Rare BT12-005

Son Goku, Eye for an Eye (SPR) Special Rare BT12-005

Son Goku, Ready for Anything Common BT12-006

Krillin, Dearest Friend Common BT12-007

Yamcha, Righteous Onslaught Common BT12-008

Tien Shinhan, Ready for Anything Common BT12-009

Master Roshi, Ready for Anything Common BT12-010

Bulma, Confident Friend Uncommon BT12-011

Launch, Brown County's Most Wanted Rare BT12-012

Launch, the Pure-Hearted Super Rare BT12-013

Pilaf, the Gang's All Here! Common BT12-014

Shu Common BT12-015

Mai Common BT12-016

King Piccolo, Evil Dictator Super Rare BT12-017

King Piccolo, Time to Fight Rare BT12-018

King Piccolo, Dragon Ball Obsession Uncommon BT12-019

Tambourine, Reign of Terror Uncommon BT12-020

Cymbal, Reign of Terror Common BT12-021

Drum, Reign of Terror Common BT12-022

Piano, Reign of Terror Rare BT12-023

Master Roshi's Mafuba Rare BT12-024

Attack of the Demon Clan Rare BT12-025

Achoo! Uncommon BT12-026

Paikuhan // Paikuhan, Penetrating Strike Uncommon BT12-027

Janemba // Janemba, Demonic Dynasty Common BT12-028

Frieza & Cell, a Match Made in Hell Super Rare BT12-029

Frieza & Cell, a Match Made in Hell (SPR) Special Rare BT12-029

Majin Buu, Dimensional Intervention Uncommon BT12-030

Son Goku, Heavy Hitter Uncommon BT12-031

Son Goku, Fusion Synergy Uncommon BT12-032

Great Saiyaman, Punisher of Evil Rare BT12-033

Son Goten, Battling the Forces of Evil Common BT12-034

Vegeta, Sentinel from Hell Uncommon BT12-035

Vegeta, Fusion Synergy Common BT12-036

Trunks, Battling the Forces of Evil Uncommon BT12-037

Gogeta, Godspeed Demolisher Super Rare BT12-038

Gogeta, the Demon Destroyer Rare BT12-039

Veku, Making Excuses Common BT12-040

Gotenks, Battling the Forces of Evil Super Rare BT12-041

Paikuhan, Stalling for Time Rare BT12-042

Paikuhan, Flawless Technique Common BT12-043

Paikuhan, Supporting His Comrades Uncommon BT12-044

Janemba, Bewitching Blow Super Rare BT12-045

Janemba, Bewitching Blow (SPR) Special Rare BT12-045

Janemba (A) Common BT12-046

Janemba (B) Common BT12-047

Janemba, Enchanted Transformation Rare BT12-048

Saike Demon, the Careless Common BT12-049

Janemba, Rampaging Demon Uncommon BT12-050

Janemba, Dark Parasite Rare BT12-051

Five-Star Ball, Parasitic Darkness Common BT12-052

West Galaxy Revival Rare BT12-053

Soul Cleansing Machine Common BT12-054

Lord Slug // Lord Slug, Rejuvenated Invader Common BT12-055

Turles // Turles, Fiendish Force Uncommon BT12-056

King Piccolo, Dimensional Conqueror Super Rare BT12-057

King Piccolo, Dimensional Conqueror (SPR) Special Rare BT12-057

Raditz, Invader From Afar Uncommon BT12-058

Lord Slug, Monstrous Muscle Super Rare BT12-059

Lord Slug, Thwarter of Plans Super Rare BT12-060

Lord Slug, Conqueror Restored Rare BT12-061

Angila, Invader of Earth Uncommon BT12-062

Medamatcha, Invader of Earth Rare BT12-063

Wings, Invader of Earth Rare BT12-064

Zeiun Common BT12-065

Kakuja Common BT12-066

Gyoshu, Invader of Earth Uncommon BT12-067

Turles, Cosmic Rogue Super Rare BT12-068

Turles, Cosmic Rogue (SPR) Special Rare BT12-068

Turles, Crusher Corps Commander Uncommon BT12-069

Turles, Invader of Earth Super Rare BT12-070

Amond, Invader of Earth Common BT12-071

Daiz, Invader of Earth Common BT12-072

Cacao, Invader of Earth Common BT12-073

Rasin, Invader of Earth Common BT12-074

Lakasei, Invader of Earth Common BT12-075

Lord Slug, Out of Control Uncommon BT12-076

Lord Slug, Dark Parasite Rare BT12-077

Turles, Chaotic Rampage Uncommon BT12-078

Turles, Dark Parasite Rare BT12-079

Four-Star Ball, Parasitic Darkness Common BT12-080

Six-Star Ball, Parasitic Darkness Common BT12-081

The Tree of Might Common BT12-082

Fruit of the Tree of Might Rare BT12-083

Kill Driver Uncommon BT12-084

Whis // Whis, Godly Mentor Common BT12-085

Frieza // Frieza, Resurrected Uncommon BT12-086

Vados, Cosmic Aide Uncommon BT12-087

Ginyu, a New Transformation Super Rare BT12-088

Ginyu, a New Transformation (SPR) Special Rare BT12-088

Son Goku, Deity's Disciple Rare BT12-089

Son Goku Common BT12-090

Son Gohan, Stalling for Time Common BT12-091

Vegeta, Deity's Disciple Rare BT12-092

Vegeta Common BT12-093

Piccolo, Precision Strikes Common BT12-094

Krillin, Making a Comeback Common BT12-095

Master Roshi, Body of Steel Common BT12-096

Bulma, Sending Out an SOS Rare BT12-097

Beerus, in Awe of the Golden Emperor Rare BT12-098

Whis, a Helping Hand Super Rare BT12-099

Frieza, Divine Transformation Super Rare BT12-100

Frieza, Trained at Last Rare BT12-101

Frieza, the Onslaught Begins Uncommon BT12-102

Frieza, Same Stuff Different Day Common BT12-103

Sorbet, Commander of Frieza's Forces Uncommon BT12-104

Ginyu, One Last Body Change Rare BT12-105

Tagoma, Cold as Ice Uncommon BT12-106

Shisami, Frieza Force Elite Uncommon BT12-107

Omega Shenron, Allies Absorbed Super Rare BT12-108

Omega Shenron, Allies Absorbed (SPR) Special Rare BT12-108

Nuova Shenron, Flame Shot Unleashed Super Rare BT12-109

Nuova Shenron, the Pyromancer Uncommon BT12-110

Rage Shenron, Electricity Absorbed Common BT12-111

Rage Shenron, the Electromancer Common BT12-112

Oceanus Shenron, the Anemancer Super Rare BT12-113

Oceanus Shenron, Swift Spirals Common BT12-114

Negative Energy Four-Star Ball Common BT12-115

Negative Energy Five-Star Ball Common BT12-116

Negative Energy Six-Star Ball Common BT12-117

Spatial Transmission Uncommon BT12-118

Burning Spin Uncommon BT12-119

Dragon Thunder Rare BT12-120

Cutting-Edge Recovery Device Common BT12-121

Son Goku & Vegeta // Gogeta, Fateful Fusion Uncommon BT12-122

Shroom & Salsa // Shroom & Salsa, Might of the Demon Gods Common BT12-123

Paikuhan, Savior from Another Time Super Rare BT12-124

Paikuhan, Savior from Another Time (SPR) Special Rare BT12-124

Dabura, Dimensional Meddler Uncommon BT12-125

Towa, Dimensional Meddler Common BT12-126

Son Goku, Catastrophic Premonition Uncommon BT12-127

Son Goku, True Fighting Spirit Common BT12-128

SS3 Son Gohan, Marvelous Might Common BT12-129

Son Gohan, Catastrophic Premonition Common BT12-130

Son Gohan, Brainy Backup Common BT12-131

Vegeta, Catastrophic Premonition Uncommon BT12-132

Vegeta, True Fighting Spirit Common BT12-133

SS3 Trunks, Marvelous Might Common BT12-134

Trunks, Catastrophic Premonition Common BT12-135

SS3 Gogeta, Marvelous Might Super Rare BT12-136

SS3 Gogeta, Marvelous Might (SPR) Special Rare BT12-136

Gogeta, Fearless Fusion Rare BT12-137

Gohanks, Marvelous Might Rare BT12-138

Gohanks, Master-Student Union Rare BT12-139

Dark Masked King, Devilish Dominator Super Rare BT12-140

Towa, Dimensional Convoker Uncommon BT12-141

Chain Attack Gravy Uncommon BT12-142

Chain Attack Putine Uncommon BT12-143

Mechikabura, the King's Summons Super Rare BT12-144

Shroom, a New Demon God Rare BT12-145

Shroom Common BT12-146

Salsa, a New Demon God Rare BT12-147

Salsa Common BT12-148

Temptation of the Mask Rare BT12-149

Dark King's Flash Common BT12-150

Explosive Barrage Slash Common BT12-151

Super Paikuhan, Might Manifested Secret Rare BT12-152

Majin Buu, Incarnation of Demonic Evil Secret Rare BT12-153

Supreme Kai of Time, Spacetime Unraveler Secret Rare BT12-154

Good luck completing Dragon Ball Super: Vicious Rejuvenation.