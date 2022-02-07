Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Cross Spirits In February 2022

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as it is far more reliant on the playability of cards than, say, the Pokémon TCG. However, collectors do have some influence, and SCR cards with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Now, every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Cross Spirits, which was released in August 2021, are doing in February 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Cross Spirits with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

SS Son Goku & Frieza, Miraculous Conclusion SCR BT14-152: $236.12 Majin Buu, Kibito Kai Absorbed SCR BT14-153: $62.00 Super 17, Sibling Absorbed SCR BT14-154: $56.35 Son Goku, Divine Presence SR BT14-005: $22.70 Oceanus Shenron, Negative Energy Explosion SR BT14-135: $20.85 SS4 Gogeta, Thwarting the Dark Empire SPR BT14-129: $18.87 SS4 Gogeta, Thwarting the Dark Empire SR BT14-129: $14.46 SS4 Bardock, Spirit Resonance SPR BT14-122: $9.97 Son Goku, Return of the Dragon Fist SR BT14-097: $8.12 Son Gohan, Ultimate Essence SPR BT14-007: $7.93

Finally, the biggest Dragon Ball Super Card Game SCR of 2021 has seen a big drop. SS Son Goku & Frieza, Miraculous Conclusion SCR has dropped $30 in the past month. Super, super significant. SCRs like this can either go in the direction of most in the hobby, dropping under $200… or, it could go the direction of Son Goku & Vegeta, Apex of Power and the Signature SPRs and skyrocket. This $30 drop seems to indicate it has more to fall before all is said and done. While most of the rest of the set has remained fairly steady, the cheapest SCR of the set, Super 17, Sibling Absorbed SCR, has dropped even lower, tanking another $13. This is a very affordable SCR.