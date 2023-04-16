Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Power Absorbed In April 2023 Dragon Ball Super Card Game Value Watch: Power Absorbed notes changes to this set in April 2023 as some cards drop and some rise.

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as the market performance of these cards is far more reliant on the playability of cards than we would see in a hobby like Pokémon TCG where both players and collectors rule somewhat equally. However, collectors do have some influence on the DBSCG and SCR cards, with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch, to analyze the market of current expansions. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Fighter's Ambition, which was released in March 2023, are doing now in April 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Power Absorbed with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

SS3 Son Goku, Universe At Stake HOLOGRAM BT20-095: $2,000.000 Android 21, Transcendental Predator SCR (Collector's Booster Alt Art Version) BT20-149: $1,020.85 Golden Cooler, Radiant Pride SCR (Collector's Booster Alt Art Version) BT20-148: $549.98 You Are Number One SCR (Collector's Booster Alt Art Version) BT20-147: $340.00 Android 21, Transcendental Predator SCR BT20-149: $161.45 Golden Cooler, Radiant Pride SCR BT20-148: $111.80 You Are Number One SCR BT20-147: $81.32 SS Vegito // Son Goku & Vegeta, Path to Victory (Collector's Booster Exclusive) BT20-084: $79.87 Android 21 // Android 21, the Nature of Evil (Collector's Booster Exclusive) BT20-024: $56.56 Android 21, Wavering Will (Collector's Booster Gold-Stamped Version) BT20-046: $39.21

SS3 Son Goku, Universe At Stake HOLOGRAM is still the top card of the set, but it has remained the same in value down to the cent since last month. The same is true for Android 21, Transcendental Predator SCR (Collector's Booster Alt Art Version), and Golden Cooler, Radiant Pride SCR (Collector's Booster Alt Art Version). This is because the Collector's Booster is so rare that we aren't getting enough sales in the secondary market to show what the true value may end up being. Meanwhile, You Are Number One SCR (Collector's Booster Alt Art Version) has risen quite a lot while the standard version of Android 21, Transcendental Predator SCR has fallen by $75.