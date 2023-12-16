Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Realm of the Gods in December 2023

Our monthly Dragon Ball Super Card Game Value Watch series observes the SSB Vegeta God Rare from Realm of the Gods in December 2023.

Article Summary DBSCG collectors' series tracks the market and highlights top cards monthly.

SSB Vegeta God Rare leads Realm of the Gods' value in December 2023.

Card values are influenced by playability and character popularity.

No recent SSB Vegeta God Rare sales signaling a stagnant price point.

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as the market performance of these cards is far more reliant on the playability of cards than we would see in a hobby like Pokémon TCG, where both players and collectors rule somewhat equally. However, collectors do have some influence on the DBSCG and SCR cards, with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch, to analyze the market of current expansions. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods, released in March 2022, are doing now in December 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

SSB Vegeta, Unbridled Power GDR (GOD RARE) BT16-147: $1,347.50 SSB Vegeta, Unbridled Power SCR BT16-147: $102.67 Supreme Kai of Time, Brainwashed SCR BT16-149: $30.59 Super Mira, Diabolical Fusion SCR BT16-148: $10.75 Realm of the Gods – Black Kamehameha SPR BT16-092: $7.11 SSG Trunks, Power Awakened SPR BT16-107: $5.61 Realm of the Gods – Beerus Destroys SPR BT16-045: $4.30 SSG Trunks, Power Awakened SR BT16-107: $3.55 Son Goku, Ultra Mastery SPR BT16-005: $3.37 SSG Son Goku, Miraculous Transformation SPR BT16-024: $2.89

The set's top card, SSB Vegeta, Unbridled Power GDR (GOD RARE), hasn't moved a cent this month. This is due to a lack of data. There have been no sales on this card since the beginning of October, and there are currently only four listings, three of which seem legit. One is listed for $1,500; another for $1,668.85; another for $2,269.69; and finally one for $69,420.69. With the extreme rarity of this card, I doubt we will see any major activity in the secondary market in quite a while.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day for news on Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews, announcements, and release information.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!