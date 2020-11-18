Magic: The Gathering Demonic Tutor Art Now Auctioning At Heritage

It's not every day that Magic: The Gathering players can get their hands on original, iconic art from the game. What's more, usually the art of older cards is sold are repaints or fabrications of the original art pieces used for the card illustrations. For example, artist Christopher Rush's iconic art for Black Lotus has often been sold in this way.

However, the auction below is the real deal. The original art for Demonic Tutor, a powerful and iconic card dating back to Magic: The Gathering's early days, is being auctioned off by Heritage Auctions. It's already going for over $80k and that number is only going to rise as the auction continues, until it ends on Thursday, November 19th at 11:50 AM Central Time.

The iconic original art for Demonic Tutor, a card from Magic: The Gathering. This original art piece is being auctioned now, at Heritage Auctions.
Demonic Tutor is a card that is notable for various reasons, and not just because of its power level, which has caused it to be one of thirty cards restricted in the Vintage format. Demonic Tutor was one card among many that amplified concerns during the "Satanic Panic" of the 1990s, causing worried parents of young players to complain about the card's art in this very form. As a result, the "Summer Magic" printing of Demonic Tutor lacks the inverted pentagram on the subject's forehead.

Demonic Tutor from the "Summer Magic" series, without its iconic - and controversial - inverted forehead pentagram. Its art, illustrated by Douglas Shuler, is being auctioned on Heritage Auctions now!
According to the auction description, Douglas Shuler created this art for Wizards of the Coast back when the company was known as Garfield Games, after Richard Garfield, the creator of Magic: The Gathering. The card called for a dark, mentor-type character in its art and this is what Douglas Shuler created as a result of this art description.

If you want to get your hands on this fantastic and iconic piece of Magic: The Gathering history, you can do so by visiting Heritage Auctions here and bidding. The auction is already at a resounding $77,500 and will go up, and ends on November 19th at 11:50 AM Central Time, so don't miss out!

