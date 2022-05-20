Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Realm Of The Gods In May 2022

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as it is far more reliant on the playability of cards than, say, the Pokémon TCG. However, collectors do have some influence, and SCR cards with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Now, every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Realm of the Gods, which were released in March 2022, are doing now in April 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Realm of the Gods with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

SSB Vegeta, Unbridled Power GDR (GOD RARE) BT16-147: $2,021.42 SSB Vegeta, Unbridled Power SCR BT16-147: $273.04 Supreme Kai of Time, Brainwashed SCR BT16-149: $69,70 Super Mira, Diabolical Fusion SCR BT16-148: $36.16 SSG Trunks, Power Awakened SPR BT16-107: $10.69 Realm of the Gods – Black Kamehameha SPR BT16-092: $10.19 Son Goku, Ultra Mastery SPR BT16-005 $9.27 Realm of the Gods – Ultra Instinct SPR BT16-018: $7.86 SSG Son Goku, Miraculous Transformation SPR BT16-024: $7.44 Android 17, for the Universe's Survival SR BT16-008: $7.21

The extreme rarity of the SSB Vegeta God Rare makes the price somewhat hard to track. Notably, there was a very unusual listing for under $500 this week from a seller that had no previous sales. Anyone would be skeptical considering the extreme value of this card. However, the sale went through… and was scrubbed from TCGPlayer one day later, suggesting that it was indeed a scam and TCGPlayer likely swept in to protect the buyer. With even sealed product of this set getting expensive and hard to find unlike most other modern Dragon Ball Super Card Game boxes, it remains difficult to project the trajectory of this card other than accepting the fact that it will be impossible for many collectors to get. This, I feel, is a major drawback of this set and of the hobby overall and I hope that Bandai puts thought into releasing products that only the smallest percentage of the fanbase will be able to acquire.