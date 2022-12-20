Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Saiyan Showdown In December 2022

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as it is far more reliant on the playability of cards than, say, the Pokémon TCG. However, collectors do have some influence, and SCR cards with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Now, every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Dawn of the Z-Legends, which was released in November 2021, are doing in now December 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Saiyan Showdown with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Pan, Time Patrol Maiden SCR BT15-155: $134.03 SS4: The Vermillion Saiyans SCR BT15-152: $132.02 The Wicked Saiyans SCR BT15-153: $87.44 The Radiant Saiyans SCR BT15-154: $77.41 Kale, Rampaging Demon SR BT15-042: $8.70 Videl, Encountering Danger SPR BT15-016: $7.54 Son Goku, Steadfast Assistance SR BT15-096: $5.47 Videl, Encountering Danger SR BT15-016: $4.04 Forbidden Power SPR BT15-119: $3.15 Hit, Battlefield Manipulator SPR BT15-033: $3.11

Pan, Time Patrol Maiden SCR stayed steady in the market in an almost stunning way. It didn't move a dollar. It didn't move a cent. The last sale of this card was in early December, and it was for $119.00, which is a bit below the current market value, but that card was notably marked as "Light Play" which wouldn't impact the value of a mint card as much as an NM card selling for that amount. The second biggest card of the set, the SS4: The Vermillion Saiyans SCR, increased $10 this month, putting it just behind the Pan SCR. Outside of the SCRs, the Kale, Rampaging Demon SR lost $5, which was more than a third of its value, making this set entirely under $10 for every card that isn't a Secret Rare.