Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Saiyan Showdown In June 2023

Dragon Ball Super Card Game Value Watch checks in with the 2021 set Saiyan Showdown in June 2023 to see if the four Secret Rares have fallen.

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as the market performance of these cards is far more reliant on the playability of cards than we would see in a hobby like Pokémon TCG, where both players and collectors rule somewhat equally. However, collectors do have some influence on the DBSCG and SCR cards, with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch, to analyze the market of current expansions. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Saiyan Showdown, which was released in November 2021, are doing now in June 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Saiyan Showdown with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

SS4: The Vermillion Saiyans SCR BT15-152: $112.24 Pan, Time Patrol Maiden SCR BT15-155: $81.03 The Wicked Saiyans SCR BT15-153: $68.82 The Radiant Saiyans SCR BT15-154: $53.86 Hit, Battlefield Manipulator SPR BT15-033: $4.51 Son Goku, Steadfast Assistance SR BT15-096: $3.55 Videl, Encountering Danger SPR BT15-016: $3.24 Kale, Rampaging Demon SR BT15-042: $3.12 Forbidden Power SPR BT15-119: $2.55 SS2 Kefla, Lightning Speed SPR BT15-148: $2.33

The biggest card of the set, SS4: The Vermillion Saiyans SCR, has been rock solid this month, only moving a few cents in value. The former chase card, Pan, Time Patrol Maiden SCR, took a bigger hit. This once $200+ card is now going for $81.03, which is more than a $15 drop since last month. All other cards in this set remain below $5, making this a relatively affordable set to complete.

