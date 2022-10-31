Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Saiyan Showdown In October 2022

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as it is far more reliant on the playability of cards than, say, the Pokémon TCG. However, collectors do have some influence, and SCR cards with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Now, every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Saiyan Showdown, which was released in November 2021, are doing in October 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Saiyan Showdown with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Pan, Time Patrol Maiden SCR BT15-155: $138.14 SS4: The Vermillion Saiyans SCR BT15-152: $114.07 The Wicked Saiyans SCR BT15-153: $90.75 The Radiant Saiyans SCR BT15-154: $66.50 Kale, Rampaging Demon SR BT15-042: $14.21 Son Goku, Steadfast Assistance SR BT15-096: $9.31 Videl, Encountering Danger SPR BT15-016: $7.18 Turles, All Too Easy SR BT15-107: $5.30 Forbidden Power SPR BT15-119: $4.72 Hit, Battlefield Manipulator SPR BT15-033: $4.08

Whoa, major shift! Pan, Time Patrol Maiden SCR has long been one of the top SCRs of 2021 and we have seen it start to drop in recent months. Now, in October 2022, it fell off a cliff. In the past month alone, this card has lost over $40 of market value, brining it down to within just over $20 of the SS4: The Vermillion Saiyans SCR. There is no telling if this Pan Xeno SCR will stay this way or if it will either crash or rise again, so stay tuned to our Saiyan Showdown market watches if you are interested in striking when the time is right.