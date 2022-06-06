Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Ultimate Squad In June 2022

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as it is far more reliant on the playability of cards than, say, the Pokémon TCG. However, collectors do have some influence, and SCR cards with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Now, every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Ultimate Squad, which were released this past Friday, are doing in the week of their release.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Ultimate Squad with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Piccolo & Son Gohan, Newfound Might SCR BT17-148: — Invader's Vow SCR BT17-147: $149.99 Oath of Z SCR BT17-149: $148.88 SS2 Son Gohan, Z Fighter SPR BT17-083: $26.00 Demon God Towa, Furious Onslaught SPR BT17-115: $24.99 Super Mira, Overflowing Power SPR BT17-111: $24.99 Cooler, Sibling Cruelty SPR BT17-068: $19.99 Frieza, Galactic Dynasty SR BT17-061: $19.99 SS Son Goku, Final Sacrifice SPR BT17-093: $18.85 Golden Frieza, Newfound Might SPR BT17-066: $18.47

As of this writing, all data isn't in for this set due to it being newly released. However, it's clear that Piccolo & Son Gohan, Newfound Might will be the new chase card due to the lowest available listing being $299. That puts it as the obvious #1 hitter, but we cannot confirm a current market value as of this writing beyond putting it at that top slot. This, along with the other SCRs, will likely drop a bit by next month. It's seeming as if this set is getting a cooler reception than the blazing hot Realm of the Gods, so it's not likely we'll see the SCRs stay at incredibly high prices. I bet we'll see the Piccolo & Son Gohan SCR at over $200 for the first few months before eventually settling around $120 – $150. The other two SCRs will, I'm sure, fall well below $100.