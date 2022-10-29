Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Ultimate Squad in October 2022

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as it is far more reliant on the playability of cards than, say, the Pokémon TCG. However, collectors do have some influence, and SCR cards with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Now, every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Ultimate Squad, which was released in June 2022, are doing in September 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Ultimate Squad with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Piccolo & Son Gohan, Newfound Might SCR BT17-148: $202.56 Oath of Z SCR BT17-149: $77.11 Invader's Vow SCR BT17-147: $37.18 SS2 Son Gohan, Z Fighter SPR BT17-083: $22.42 Android 17 & Android 18, Teaming Up SPR BT17-033: $16.79 Beerus, Motivated Destruction SPR BT17-134: $15.21 Baby, Juveline Parasite SR BT17-004: $11.40 Cell, the Ultimate Bio-Android SPR BT17-049: $10.51 SS Son Goku, Pan, and SS Trunks, Galactic Explorers SPR BT17-009: $9.62 SS Son Goku, Final Sacrifice SR BT17-093: $7.64

We have a notable shift. Piccolo & Son Gohan, Newfound Might SCR has risen quite a bit in the last month, which goes against the overall downward direction of this set. This is a card to watch. Meanwhile, the Invader's Vow SCR has dramatically fallen, ending up at a nearly SPR value in the mid-$30s. This and the sub-$100 value of Oath of Z makes that two relatively low-valued SCRs in the set, but it is truly strange how low the Invader's Vow SCR is. It is even lower in value than the Pikkon SCR from Vicious Rejuvenation.