Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Ultimate Squad In October 2023

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as the market performance of these cards is far more reliant on the playability of cards than we would see in a hobby like Pokémon TCG, where both players and collectors rule somewhat equally. However, collectors do have some influence on the DBSCG and SCR cards, with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch, to analyze the market of current expansions. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series – Ultimate Squad, which was released in June 2022, are doing now in October 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series – Ultimate Squad with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Piccolo & Son Gohan, Newfound Might SCR BT17-148: $142.19 Oath of Z SCR BT17-149: $38.63 Invader's Vow SCR BT17-147: $18.23 SS2 Son Gohan, Z Fighter SPR BT17-083: $12.77 Beerus, Motivated Destruction SPR BT17-134: $4.31 Android 17 & Android 18, Team-Up Attack SPR BT17-136: $3.93 Cell, the Ultimate Bio-Android SPR BT17-049: $3.11 Vegeta, Proud Warrior SPR BT17-132: $2.96 SS2 Kefla, Super Fusion SPR BT17-133: $2.93 Android 17 & Android 18, Teaming Up SPR BT17-133: $2.86

The biggest change in this Super Hero-themed set this month is a minor fall in the Piccolo & Son Gohan, Newfound Might SCR chase card, which dropped $10. Other than that, this set has been relatively steady for the past few months.

