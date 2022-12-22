Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Vicious Rejuvenation In Dec. 2022

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as it is far more reliant on the playability of cards than, say, the Pokémon TCG. However, collectors do have some influence, and SCR cards with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Now, every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Vicious Rejuvenation, which was released in January 2021, are doing in now December 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Vicious Rejuvenation with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Supreme Kai of Time, Spacetime Unraveler SCR BT12-154: $153.64 Majin Buu, Incarnation of Demonic Evil SCR BT12-153: $71.50 Super Paikuhan, Might Manifested SCR BT12-152: $44.54 Launch, the Pure-Hearted SR BT12-013: $6.32 Dark Masked King, Devilish Dominator SR BT12-140: $4.89 SS3 Gogeta, Marvelous Might SPR BT12-136: $4.46 Oceanus Shenron, the Anemancer SR BT12-113: $4.36 Dragon Thunder BT12-120: $4.23 Gotenks, Battling the Forces of Evil SR BT12-041: $4.15 Nuova Shenron, Flame Shot Unleased SR BT12-109: $4.15

The big chase card of the set, Supreme Kai of Time, Spacetime Unraveler SCR, sees another major drop this month. This card has already fallen quite a bit, and this month has seen it lose another $30 in value. Over the course of 2022, we have seen the card lose $100 in value, with the last two months seeing the harshest drop in the card's history. This was seen as one of the few big "waifu" cards in this hobby, and it appears that the waifu collectors can't sustain cards in a hobby mostly driven by competitive play.