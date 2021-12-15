Dragon Ball Super: Mythic Booster Will Have Four SCRs – Kind Of

Reprints are coming to the Dragon Ball Super Card Game. Bandai has now begun to preview the full set of cards from the upcoming Mythic Booster set which will reprint cards from past expansions, decks, and promotional items with alternate artwork. Expected in December 2021 after international delays, the Mythic Booster cards will not have their own specific set numbering but will instead retain their original set's information. This will be a helpful set especially for players looking to build decks using cards within products that can no longer be found, and collectors may also enjoy this one as every card has a brand new artwork, including the set's secret rare: Cell Xeno. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off the cards from this upcoming expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective.

It was previously announced that Mythic Booster would contain two SCRs (Secret Rares). The first to be revealed was an Alternate Art version of Cell Xeno, Unspeakable Abomination from Universal Onslaught, the ninth main expansion and the final set before the current Unison Warrior Series block began. Then, Bandai announced that the second SCR would be SS4 Vegeta, Peak of Primitive Power from the eighth expansion, Malicious Machinations. You can view the Alternate Art SS4 Vegeta above to the left, and the Alternate Art Cell Xeno below to the left.

We can now confirm, though, that both the old versions of the SCRs, pictured to the right of the new versions, can also be pulled in the packs… kind of.

Dragon Ball Super Card Game will include the original art of both Cell Xeno, Unspeakable Abomination SCR and SS4 Vegeta, Peak of Primitive Power SCR as parallel foils. This differs from the original sets in which they debuted, as those sets featured the SCRs as gold foil cards.

In Mythic Booster, the packs are set up in a familiar way with a tweak. Each pack contains eight cards with the first six being uncommon or common reprints of cards featuring the original artwork. The seventh slot will be a parallel foil version of one of the reprints with the original art. This is where the original versions of the SCRs can be pulled, marking the first time an SCR can be pulled as a parallel foil. Finally, the rare slot will include one gold-foil Alternate Art reprint card. Now, what I wonder… could one pull both an Alt SCR and a parallel foil SCR in one box? Only time, and a lot of pack opening, will tell.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Mythic Booster. When the set releases in December of 2021, Bleeding Cool readers can expect openings and product reviews as well.