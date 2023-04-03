Dragon Ball Super Power Absorbed Collector Booster: Silver Foil Cards Dragon Ball Super Card Game's Power Absorbed Collector Booster features silver foil versions of the cards in this rare & valuable product.

Bandai has first Dragon Ball Super Card Game set of 2023. This expansion is the third in the Zenkai Series, the set block which kicked off in September 2022 and saw the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. This set, Power Absorbed (full name being Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed), is the twentieth main set and has quite a few strong themes including the debut appearance of the Saiyan Cumber in a Prison Planet Saga-focused Black-section. Power Absorbed is also notable for sections of cards based on the Super 17 Saga, Krillin and Android 18's family, the Tournament of Power, and the Buu Saga. Now that this set has been released, Bleeding Cool will showcase cards from this latest Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. Today, let's take a look a special version of Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed that was released alongside the main set. It includes Alternate Art versions of the cards from the set that are much, much harder to come by.

As you can see, this special product takes the concept of the Zenkai Series – Power Awakened cards and makes them premium. There are Silver versions and Gold versions of the standard cards that can be pulled from packs of these. Due to the rarity of even packs or booster boxes of this highly coveted products, even the lower-level hits from this set like these foil cards are ranking somewhat high in the secondary market. The Silver cards here depict Super Saiyan God Goku, Gohan, Super Saiyan Blue Goku, Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta, Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta, Super Saiyan 4 Goky, and Super Saiyan Vegeta.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Power Absorbed, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.