Apex Legends Gets New Gameplay Trailer Featuring Newcastle

Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment have released a new gameplay trailer for Apex Legends highlighting the latest legend Newcastle. The team has slowly been revealing pieces of the latest hero piece by piece, but we haven't gotten the full picture yet. (To be honest, they've been handling this character a little differently than others in the past, so we're guessing we won't know much else about him until Season 13 goes live.) But this latest trailer gives us a look at the character in action when it comes to actual in-game mechanics and firefights.

Here we get a better glimpse of how he will operate as he comes off far more as a defender than an attacker. Not quite a full-fledged tank character as he's got some guns with power behind them, but he's not exactly going to be the kind of character getting top kill counts either. We're also give a glimpse into the map rework of Storm Point, as these new armories will pose a challenge that will reward you handsomely for succeeding. Enjoy the trailer as Season 13 will go live on May 10th.

In true heroic fashion, Newcastle has defended his small town for years and now will need to prove himself in the Apex Games in order to continue to keep his community safe. Newcastle is left with one shot—if he wins, he can finally pay off Harris Valley's debts, but if he fails, his town will burn. Following an epic battle with the Legends, a giant leviathan has fallen on the shores of Storm Point, surfacing dangerous new IMC Armories. Saviors also introduces the newest Legend and heroic defender, Newcastle, who will leap into the line of fire to protect his team. Players can further embrace their inner knight with the latest Battle Pass as well as upgrades to Ranked that better reward skill and teamwork.