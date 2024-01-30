Posted in: Games, GungHo Online Entertainment, Puzzle & Dragons, Video Games | Tagged: chainsaw man, GungHo Online Entertainment

Chainsaw Man Joins Puzzle & Dragons In Latest Collaboration

GungHo Online Entertainment has dropped another collaboration event into Puzzle & Dragons as players can now see Chainsaw Man in the game.

Article Summary Chainsaw Man characters join Puzzle & Dragons in a thrilling new collab event.

Earn items and special rewards in four unique Chainsaw Man dungeons.

Exclusive Monster Exchange offerings include event-specific collectibles.

Limited-time bundles available, featuring Magic Stones and guaranteed pulls.

GungHo Online Entertainment has launched a new collaboration event for Puzzle & Dragons, as Chainsaw Man joins the game this time around. Starting today and running through February 12, characters from the series will be added to the game, along with special events and collectibles for you to take part in and snag. If you've played any of the previous collabs, this should be familiar territory to you by now. You can read the full rundown of it all from the developers below.

Chainsaw Man x Puzzle & Dragons

Team up with iconic characters, including Denji, Power, Makima, and Aki from the popular Chainsaw Man anime. Gather these Devil Hunters, along with other characters, with pulls from the Chainsaw Man Collab Super Godfest and Chainsaw Man Super Godfest Memorial Egg Machine. The former Rare Egg Machine costs 10 Magic Stones per pull, while the latter can be obtained for free from Login Stamps.

Make a Contract

Harness the power of the Chainsaw Man to take down Devils in four newly added dungeons:

Chainsaw Man is a dungeon that lets players battle for a chance to earn items, including Pochita Medal – Gold, and one pull from the Chainsaw Man Collab Super Godfest Memorial Egg Machine as a first-time clear reward for the VS Enemy of Public Safety-Expert floor. Certain collab characters, such as Bat Devil have a chance to drop in Expert difficulty and are guaranteed to drop in Devil difficulty.

is a dungeon that lets players battle for a chance to earn items, including Pochita Medal – Gold, and one pull from the Chainsaw Man Collab Super Godfest Memorial Egg Machine as a first-time clear reward for the VS Enemy of Public Safety-Expert floor. Certain collab characters, such as Bat Devil have a chance to drop in Expert difficulty and are guaranteed to drop in Devil difficulty. Devil Hunter Colosseum! Challenge users with the Assists Invalid restriction and rewards teams led by a Chainsaw Man collab character with a drop rate of 100%. In addition, by setting specified collab characters as the Leader, players can receive Conditional Clear Rewards. Players will also receive an Event Medal – Black as a first-time clear reward. Multiplayer! Devil Hunter Colosseum! is a 3-player mode of Devil Hunter Colosseum!

Challenge users with the Assists Invalid restriction and rewards teams led by a Chainsaw Man collab character with a drop rate of 100%. In addition, by setting specified collab characters as the Leader, players can receive Conditional Clear Rewards. Players will also receive an Event Medal – Black as a first-time clear reward. [Pochita] Title Challenge! is a special dungeon that challenges players to use a fixed Helper and clear within a certain time limit. Players will receive the [Pochita] title as a first-time clear reward.

Monster Exchange

Use Pochita Medals collected from the Chainsaw Man Collab dungeon to trade for Pieces of the Gun Devil's Flesh and more at the Monster Exchange. In addition, collab characters such as Himeno & Ghost Devil will also be available at the Monster Exchange.

Limited-time Bundles

With these special Puzzle & Dragons bundles, players can recruit powerful Chainsaw Man characters:

30 Magic Stones & Denji Egg Machine: Grants 30 Magic Stones, 5x Event Medal – Black, and one pull from the Denji Egg Machine for $29.99 USD, guaranteeing Denji. Players will also get a special Chainsaw Man Collab BGM Set when they get Denji for the first time.

Grants 30 Magic Stones, 5x Event Medal – Black, and one pull from the Denji Egg Machine for $29.99 USD, guaranteeing Denji. Players will also get a special Chainsaw Man Collab BGM Set when they get Denji for the first time. 20 Magic Stones & Power Egg Machine: Grants 20 Magic Stones and one pull from the Power Egg Machine for $19.99 USD, guaranteeing Power. Players will also get a special Chainsaw Man Orbs Skin when they get Power for the first time.

Grants 20 Magic Stones and one pull from the Power Egg Machine for $19.99 USD, guaranteeing Power. Players will also get a special Chainsaw Man Orbs Skin when they get Power for the first time. 20 Magic Stones & ★8 Chainsaw Man Egg Machine: Grants 20 Magic Stones and one pull from the ★8 Chainsaw Man Egg Machine for $19.99 USD, guaranteeing a ★8 rarity character.

Grants 20 Magic Stones and one pull from the ★8 Chainsaw Man Egg Machine for $19.99 USD, guaranteeing a ★8 rarity character. 2 Magic Stones & Chainsaw Man Collab Super Godfest: Grants 2 Magic Stones and one pull from Chainsaw Man Collab Super Godfest for $1.99 USD.

