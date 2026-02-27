Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Directive 8020, supermassive games

Directive 8020 Releases New Interview With Lashana Lynch

Check out the latest interview for the game Directive 8020, as their team chats with actress Lashana Lynch about her role in the game

Article Summary Lashana Lynch stars as Brianna in Directive 8020, a cinematic sci-fi horror game by Supermassive Games.

Watch Lynch discuss her experience with motion capture and leading a survival horror story set in deep space.

Directive 8020 features a deadly alien capable of mimicking humans, forcing players to trust no one aboard.

Launching May 12, 2026, Directive 8020 will be available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Developer and publisher Supermassive Games released a new interview video with actress Lashana Lynch, who plays the lead character for their sci-fi horror game, Directive 8020. The five minute chat has her discussing the character Brianna, who is a pilot assigned to the Cassiopeia reconnaissance ship and ends up being the focal point of the horrors tro come. As well as discussing her experience with motion capture for this project, being the lead in a horror title, bringing a complex woman character to life, and more. Enjoy the video here as the game will be released for PC via Steam, PS5, and XSX|S on May 12, 2026.

Directive 8020

Earth is dying, and humanity is running out of time. Twelve light years from home, Tau Ceti f offers a small sliver of hope. When the colony ship Cassiopeia crash lands on the planet, its crew soon realizes they are far from being alone. Hunted by an alien organism capable of mimicking its prey, the crew of the Cassiopeia must outwit their pursuers to make it home alive. As they battle to survive, they are confronted with the hardest choice of all: to save themselves, they must risk the lives of everyone on Earth. In space, death takes many forms. Hunted by an alien organism capable of mimicking its prey, the crew of the Cassiopeia must outwit their pursuers to make it home alive. As they battle to survive, they are confronted with the hardest choice of all: to save themselves, they must risk the lives of everyone on Earth.

Next-Gen Cinematic Survival Horror: Experience immersive cinematic storytelling and edge-of-your-seat horror on a deep space mission to save humanity.

Experience immersive cinematic storytelling and edge-of-your-seat horror on a deep space mission to save humanity. Real-Time Alien Threats: Evade a deadly alien threat that roams the dark corridors of the ship, intent on eradicating human life. Overcome your enemies using improvised weapons, lightning reflexes, and stealth.

Evade a deadly alien threat that roams the dark corridors of the ship, intent on eradicating human life. Overcome your enemies using improvised weapons, lightning reflexes, and stealth. Trust No One: Encounter an alien lifeform that perfectly imitates its prey. Years of training and trust are lost among the crew when their enemy hides in plain sight. Who is human and who is not? Your choices are now more important than ever!

