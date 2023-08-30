Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paldea Evolved, pokemon, pokemon cards, Wo-Chien

The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Paldea Evolved Part 7: Wo-Chien Ex

The artwork of the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet - Paldea Evolved features Wo-Chien ex, depicting one of the Treasures of Ruin.

With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with the Scarlet & Violet base set, which introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now, each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. The Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. On June 9th, 2023, the Pokémon TCG released the second set of this era, Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, which focused on the Paldean Starters and the Treasures of Ruin Legendaries. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved art spotlight, let's take a look at one of the Legendary Treasures of Ruin featured on a Pokémon ex.

Wo-Chien is a Dark/Grass-type Pokémon known for being a Treasures of Ruin species. Let's get to know this leafy species ahead of its TCG debut by reading its Dex entries:

The grudge of a person punished for writing the king's evil deeds upon wooden tablets has clad itself in dead leaves to become a Pokémon.

It drains the life force from vegetation, causing nearby forests to instantly wither and fields to turn barren.

Wo-Chien's first card, pictured above, was illustrated by 5ban Graphics. It also gets a Special Illustration Rare in the set by takuyoa which we will spotlight at a future date.

