Dragon Ball Super – Power Absorbed SPR Reveal: Android 21

Bandai has released the initial details of the first Dragon Ball Super Card Game set to release in 2023. This expansion will be the third in the Zenkai Series, the set block which kicked off in September 2022 and saw the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. This set, Power Absorbed (full name being Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed), is the twentieth main set and has quite a few strong themes, including the debut appearance of the Saiyan Cumber in a Prison Planet Saga-focused Black-section. Power Absorbed is also notable for sections of cards based on the Super 17 Saga, Krillin and Android 18's family, the Tournament of Power, and the Buu Saga. Now that this set has been released, Bleeding Cool will showcase cards from this latest Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. Today, let's take a look at some more art from the SPRs, or Special Rares, of Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed.

Android 21 gets a pair of Special Rares here, showcasing her in her Transformed form. She is one of the fan-favorites in recent years and is certainly the star of Dragon Ball FighterZ, the game in which she debuted. The game was set during Dragon Ball Super, sometime between the Universe 6 Saga and the Future Trunks Saga. Android 21 is the antagonist of the game when she is in her evil form, as seen in the SPRs, but she has a good side. That good side comes from her human template, which was actually Android 16's mother.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Power Absorbed, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.