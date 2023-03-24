Dragon Ball Super – Power Absorbed SPR Reveal: Anilaza, Universe 7 Dragon Ball Super Card Game's latest set, Power Absorbed, includes a section of collectible Special Rare cards featuring Anilaza and more.

Bandai has released the initial details of the first Dragon Ball Super Card Game set to release in 2023. This expansion will be the third in the Zenkai Series, the set block which kicked off in September 2022 and saw the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. This set, Power Absorbed (full name being Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed), is the twentieth main set and has quite a few strong themes, including the debut appearance of the Saiyan Cumber in a Prison Planet Saga-focused Black-section. Power Absorbed is also notable for sections of cards based on the Super 17 Saga, Krillin and Android 18's family, the Tournament of Power, and the Buu Saga. Now that this set has been released, Bleeding Cool will showcase cards from this latest Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. Today, let's take a look at some more art from the SPRs, or Special Rares, of Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed.

Today's Special Rares from Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed include:

Anilaza, Universe 3's Ultimate Weapon : Anilaza, more often called Agnilasa in English, is the fusion of Paparoni and other warriors from Universe 3 who merge in order to fight for their Universe's survival in the Tournament of Power.

: Anilaza, more often called Agnilasa in English, is the fusion of Paparoni and other warriors from Universe 3 who merge in order to fight for their Universe's survival in the Tournament of Power. Universe 7, Powers Combined: This card features Golden Frieza, Android 17, Super Saiyan Blue Goku, Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta, and Ultimate Gohan. These are arguably the MVPs of Universe 7's Tournament of Power. Both Goku and Vegeta also tap into new forms here, with Goku achieving Ultra Instinct Sign and then true Ultra Instinct with Vegeta transcending to Super Saiyan Blue Evolution.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Power Absorbed, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more, as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.