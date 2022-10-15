Dragon Ball Super Previews 5th Anniversary Set: Hit & Pilaf

It's that time of the year for Dragon Ball Super Card Game. Every year, Bandai celebrates the anniversary of DBSCG's launch with a special set. These sets are made up of a guaranteed set of cards as well as special reprints, which include alternate arts. This time around, the 5th Anniversary Set will include 97 cards, with eighteen of them being new ones. These cards will be rendered in silver foil. There will also be two 5th Anniversary Bookster Packs and one SCR Pack, the latter of which has three Alternate Art versions of older Secret Rares with gold stamps and etched foil texture. There will also be a Revision Set of 35 errata cards, one of four types of collectible card sleeves, and a gold-stamped storage box. In honor of the release of this autumn wave of Dragon Ball Super Card Game projects, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look at our first two cards.

Here, we have a card featuring characters from different eras of Dragon Ball. To the left, we have Hit, Ready to Brawl, who was one of the most powerful characters introduced in Super. He has the power to move incrementally through time, making him incredibly hard for even Goku at his strongest to fight. Then, we have Pilaf, Mechanized Partnership which features the first-ever main villain from the series, back in the O.G. days when Goku was a kid. This shows a massive variety in the cast of characters that may appear in this set.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from this exciting 5th Anniversary Set. Stay tuned for more, as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.