Dragon Ball Super Previews Dawn Of The Z-Legends: Bardock Secret Rare

A new era is dawning for Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game. The long-running Unison Warrior Series block has wrapped up with the new Zenkai Series block launching in September 2022 with a series of promo cards, starter decks, and a full expansion. The set, titled Dawn of the Z-Legends (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Dawn of the Z-Legends) is the eighteenth main set and is the first to include Zenkai Cards, otherwise known as Z-Cards. This set and its associated decks and promos, according to Bandai, feature characters from "all sagas." Ahead of the release of this new wave of Dragon Ball Super Card Game projects, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look at what will be one of the three Secret Rares in Dawn of the Z-Legends.

Wow, this is a damn early Secret Rare post. Bardock, Origin of the Legend SCR will be one of the three SCRs in this set… and remember, there will be a God Rare (GDR) which will be an Alternate Art version of one of the three SCRs. This Bardock card distills two incredible Dragon Ball moments in one. In the foreground, we see Bardock showing shades of his son's future heroism as he takes his last stand against Frieza. In the background, we see Frieza, cold and sadistic, releasing the ball of death that would swallow up Bardock and Planet Vegeta whole. In the video on Facebook, it looked as if the holographic pattern of this SCR may be shatter foil which would be a major surprise. I tend to think it was simply the look of the normal SCR-style foil mixed with the flames behind Bardock. We shall see!

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Dawn of the Z-Warrior and the associated decks.