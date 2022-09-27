Dragon Ball Super Previews Dawn Of The Z-Legends: Fly, Pan!

A new era is dawning for Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game. The long-running Unison Warrior Series block has wrapped up with the new Zenkai Series block launching in September 2022 with a series of promo cards, starter decks, and a full expansion. The set, titled Dawn of the Z-Legends (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Dawn of the Z-Legends), is the eighteenth main set and is the first to include Zenkai Cards, otherwise known as Z-Cards. This set and its associated decks and promos, according to Bandai, feature characters from "all sagas." In honor of the release of this new wave of Dragon Ball Super Card Game projects, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look at two more cards from the Yellow section of Dawn of the Z-Legends.

Now, most of the Yellow section of Dawn of the Z-Legends focuses on the newly released film, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. To the left, you can see that the Pan, Growing Up Fast card ties into the film-centric section of the set. Just like the Trunks, Growing Up Fast and Goten, Growing Up Fast cards, this Pan card shows an important character's growth since the last time we saw them in the anime. Now, the card to the right is different. Bulma, Searching for Adventure dials way back to the beginning of O.G. Dragon Ball, depicting Bulma as the young girl who first met Goku on her hunt to make a wish. This is the perfect mixture of the new and the nostalgic.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Dawn of the Z-Warrior and the associated decks.