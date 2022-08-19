Dragon Ball Super Previews Dawn Of The Z-Legends: Skills Improved

A new era is dawning for Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game. The long-running Unison Warrior Series block has wrapped up with the new Zenkai Series block launching in September 2022 with a series of promo cards, starter decks, and a full expansion. The set, titled Dawn of the Z-Legends (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Dawn of the Z-Legends) is the eighteenth main set and is the first to include Zenkai Cards, otherwise known as Z-Cards. This set and its associated decks and promos, according to Bandai, feature characters from "all sagas." Ahead of the release of this new wave of Dragon Ball Super Card Game projects, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look a few cards from this set featuring a collection of Dragon Ball's first three warriors.

Skills improved! This set of three cards focuses on the training of Goku, Krillin, and Yamcha during O.G. Dragon Ball. I have loved how much Dawn of the Z-Warriors focuses on the early storylines. We have seen full sections focusing on those earlier arcs, including the World Martial Arts Tournament, The King Piccolo Saga, and The Piccolo Jr. Saga. It's great fun to see these now decades-old stories still getting the focus along with brand new content, as this set also features ideas and characters and forms from the brand new film, DBS: Super Hero. I can't wait to see if Zenkai Series will continue to focus on the older arcs as we get more and more sets. I'd love to see a continuous blend of old and new in these sets.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Dawn of the Z-Warrior and the associated decks.