Dragon Ball Super Previews Fighter's Ambition: Broly Leader

Bandai's has announced the new Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set comes just two months after the first set of the new and current series block, Zenkai Series, which sees the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. The set, titled Fighter's Ambition (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition) is the nineteenth main set and second Zenkai Series set. It is expected to hit shelves on November 18th, 2022, in booster packs, booster boxes, and premium packs. Fighter's Ambition will focus on the new canonical film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the direct previous film Broly, and even the non-canon but incredibly fun Super Android 13! movie. In honor of the announcement of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look at another Leader card from Fighter's Ambition.

The front side of this Leader card shows Broly as a child decked out in Saiyan armor. This was the young warrior that was feared due to his innate power. Flip the side over to reveal the Awaken side, which showcases Broly, the Ultimate Saiyan. This is the adult version of Broly that was controlled by his father Paragus, who knew the tremendous power that his son kept within. Broly would later be unleashed and tap into his own version of the Super Saiyan form, which is referred to among fans as Legendary Super Saiyan. So far, he and Kale are the only canonical Saiyans to tap into this green-haired, Legendary form.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.