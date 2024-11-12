Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Faaast Penguin, Historia Inc.

Faaast Penguin Announces Season Two Release Date

Faaast Penguin has revealed new details about the content coming for Season Two, along with the official release date and more

Article Summary Faaast Penguin Season Two launches November 20, 2024, with new content and exciting adventures.

Explore the new "Tropical Hawaii Night Party" world with four dynamic tracks to race through.

Unlock neon-infused costumes and emotes to customize your penguin for the ultimate party.

Race with up to 40 players; cross-platform support ensures everyone can join the fun.

Indie game developer and publisher Historia Inc. revealed more details and the release date for Season Two of Faaast Penguin. The new season brings with it the all-new "Tropical Hawaii Night Party" world, as you'll party with your fellow penguins on a downhill dance floor with four added tracks for you to compete on. You'll also find a number of unlockable neon-infused costumes and emotes so you can dress up for the occasion and be the life of the party, which will match some of the new stage gimmicks hiding in hard-to-reach shortcuts. Enjoy the trailer above as the content will be released on November 20, 2024.

Faaast Penguin

Faaast Penguin is an exhilarating and chaotic survival action race game where up to 40 penguins collide and navigate through four different courses. Set in global resort locations, you'll race through high-speed water slides, desert pyramids, jungle waterfalls, and even the clouds! Use attacks, Ultimate Rides, and shortcuts to reach the finish line faster than anyone else. Attack your rivals and fly high into the air! Successfully chain attacks to enter shortcut courses and overtake your competitors. Collect Sardine Cans to activate Ultimate Rides or use the Paraglider for a dramatic comeback. The outcome of the race remains uncertain until the very end! Take on the chaos by tackling rivals and obstacles head-on!

Whether you're playing alone, with friends, or gathering a big group, Faaast Penguin has you covered. Enjoy solo play, party play for up to four, or custom matches with up to 40 players. With cross-platform support, you can play with anyone! Customize your outfits, rides, Ultimate Rides, and emotes to stand out! Some appearances will change based on your gameplay. There's no impact on performance, so enjoy your vacation in your preferred style! New courses and costumes will be added each season! Experience the thrilling survival action and penguin vacation fun!

