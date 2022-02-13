Trading Card Binder Review: Wintra Premium 9-Pocket Binder

One of the biggest decisions a trading card game collector can make is deciding how to display their cards. In order to help out fellow collectors, this brand new series Trading Card Binder Review will take us through binders being sold as premium display items to see which products live up to the hype and which aren't worthy to store your big hitters. Whether you collect Pokémon TCG, Dragon Ball Super Card Game, Digimon, or any other CCG/TCG, I hope this helps you on your journey. Today, let's take a look at what is likely the most talked-about and prominent product on the market: Wintra Premium 9-Pocket Binder.

(The sticker, of course, is my addition. That's how I catalogue.)

Wintra Premium 9-Pocket Binder: The Details

360 Pockets

Side-load sleeves for the cards

Standard: Black exterior, black interior

Other options: Yellow

Unavailable options I've been able to examine in the past: Teal, Purple, Brown Leather

Zips shut

No rings

Trading Card Binder. Credit: Wintra

The Good

Options: I love that Wintra stepped out of the norm by offering the Brown Leather option and, even though that is no longer available, I'm going to give them the benefit of the doubt that they plan to expand and were merely hit by the wave of huge interest in card games last year. Even just the royal purple binder they had offers something different from what you generally see the big brands use for premium binders: black, white, teal, yellow.

Comparable to VaultX: I consider VaultX to be the go-to binder of this size, but Wintra impressed me very much by following that model. Card pocket size is consistent and holds both bigger sleeves (think Pokémon TCG ETB sleeves) and smaller sleeves (this UltraPRO) with equal power.

I consider VaultX to be the go-to binder of this size, but Wintra impressed me very much by following that model. Card pocket size is consistent and holds both bigger sleeves (think Pokémon TCG ETB sleeves) and smaller sleeves (this UltraPRO) with equal power. Quality: Durable and good-looking.

Durable and good-looking. Price: $21.99 is just right.

The Bad

The Zipper: The zipper quality could be a touch better. It tracks well, but I've had the tag of the zipper come off on one of my Wintra binders. It was easy to put back on and I was able to fix it up like brand new, but that's not a thing I've seen happen with, say, VaultX or TopDeck.

Availability: Hey, Wintra. Come on now. Get that factory going, because the options are a major draw, and they've dwindled.

Wintra Premium 9-Pocket Binder: Final Rating

8.5/10: A great alternate to name brands, Wintra matches that high quality with only small flaws. A terrific binder to use for your beloved collection.