Dragon Ball Super Previews Fighter's Ambition: Lord Slug SPR

Bandai's has released the new Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set comes just two months after the first set of the new and current series block, Zenkai Series, which sees the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. The set, titled Fighter's Ambition (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition) is the nineteenth main set and second Zenkai Series set. It hit shelves on November 18th, 2022 in booster packs, booster boxes, and premium packs. It will later also appear in the Gift Collection 2022. Fighter's Ambition focuses on the new canonical film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the direct previous film Broly, and even the non-canon but incredibly fun Super Android 13! movie. In honor of the release of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's check out another Special Rare from Fighter's Ambition.

Lord Slug, Colossal Destroyer SPR showcases one of the forms we see Lord Slug use in the movie Lord Slug. I just wanted to see how many times I could say "Lord Slug" naturally in that sentence. This form is known as the Great Namekian, which amplifies the size of the Namekian's body to extreme degrees. This form was first seen with King Piccolo who spent the majority of his time in a version of his Great Namekian state, though he still can increase the state to its full potential. Piccolo Jr., the son/reincarnation of King Piccolo who later becomes an ally to Goku, is also able to use this form.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.