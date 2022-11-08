Dragon Ball Super Previews Fighter's Ambition: Piccolo Z-Awaken

Bandai's has announced the new Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set comes just two months after the first set of the new and current series block, Zenkai Series, which sees the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. The set, titled Fighter's Ambition (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition) is the nineteenth main set and second Zenkai Series set. It is expected to hit shelves on November 18th, 2022 in booster packs, booster boxes, and premium packs. Fighter's Ambition will focus on the new canonical film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the direct previous film Broly, and even the non-canon but incredibly fun Super Android 13! movie. In honor of the announcement of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look at yet another card featuring our favorite Namekian, Piccolo, in Fighter's Ambition.

This Z-Awaken card is meant to be played on top of yesterday's Orange Piccolo Leader as a power-up. Piccolo, Power Unyielding also showcases the new Orange Piccolo form that debuted in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Piccolo obtains this form by wishing for his latent power to be unlocked on the newly enhanced Earth Dragon Balls. This wish is granted, which gives Piccolo access to a Potential Unleashed form that sees his skin turn more yellow and lose its lines. This is Piccolo's equivalent of Gohan's Ultimate form. The Orange Piccolo form is Piccolo's advancement of his Potential Unleashed form, which we later see Gohan do with his Gohan Beast form.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.