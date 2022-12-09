Dragon Ball Super Previews Fighter's Ambition Promos: 17 & Vegeta

Bandai's has released the new Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set comes just two months after the first set of the new and current series block, Zenkai Series, which sees the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. The set, titled Fighter's Ambition (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition) is the nineteenth main set and second Zenkai Series set. It hit shelves on November 18th, 2022 in booster packs, booster boxes, and premium packs. It will later also appear in the Gift Collection 2022. Fighter's Ambition focuses on the new canonical film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the direct previous film Broly, and even the non-canon but incredibly fun Super Android 13! movie. In honor of the release of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's check some promo cards associated with Fighter's Ambition.

The promo cards coming out in association with Fighter's Ambition are not tied in any way to the various themed of the set. Instead, the cards cast a wide net, not striving for any cohesive focus. Today's cards in the spotlight are Super 17, Shocking Arrival and SSB Vegeta, Disciple of the Gods. Super 17 was the lead villain of the middle point of Dragon Ball GT. GT is often remembered for the opening Baby Saga and the concluding Shadow Dragon Saga, but the Super 17 Saga in the middle of those two main storylines made this fused Android the Biggest Bad in the series for a short run.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.