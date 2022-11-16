Dragon Ball Super Previews Fighter's Ambition: Saiyans Vs 13 SPR

Bandai's has announced the new Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set comes just two months after the first set of the new and current series block, Zenkai Series, which sees the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. The set, titled Fighter's Ambition (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition) is the nineteenth main set and second Zenkai Series set. It is expected to hit shelves on November 18th, 2022 in booster packs, booster boxes, and premium packs. Fighter's Ambition will focus on the new canonical film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the direct previous film Broly, and even the non-canon but incredibly fun Super Android 13! movie. In honor of the announcement of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's check out a pair of Special Rares from Fighter's Ambition.

Here, we have two SPRs inspired by the Dragon Ball Z-era film, Super Android 13! We begin with an absolutely epic card to the left, showcasing something that we never got much of a chance to see in the actual canonical storyline due to Goku's sickness: a trio team-up of the first Super Saiyans before Gohan turns, and the rest of them begin to work on ascending leading up to the Cell Games. This card is an absolute banger, highlighting one of the most fun and interesting times in the series' history. To the right, we have a badass villain SPR featuring Super Android 13 himself after he has absorbed 14 and 15 to become this enhanced beast.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.